Kevin Feige Reveals 1 Major Way Avengers: Secret Wars Will Differ from Endgame

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has drawn attention to one key difference between Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Fans were left notoriously satisfied with the culmination of the MCU's Infinity Saga with Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Since then, Phases 4 and 5 have been met with mixed reactions, especially due to the influx of 11 seasons of live-action Disney+ series.

However, Marvel Studios is yet again gearing up for an epic two-part event with Robert Downey Jr. returning as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. But the uber-successful comic book movie studio is switching up its approach ahead of the highly anticipated Avengers films.

Major Difference Between Avengers 4 & 6

Marvel

At D23 Brazil, Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Omelete a fundamental difference between the studio's approach to Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Secret Wars.

As Feige put it, when the studio was preparing for Avengers: Endgame, "It was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative," and then Marvel Studios "start[ed] all over again" heading into Phase 4.

With Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027 closing out Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga, Feige explained that they not only know what will happen "up to that point" but also "beyond:"

"When we were preparing for 'Avengers: Endgame' years ago, it was about reaching the big finale of our narrative, and after that, we had to start everything over. This time, on the way to 'Secret Wars,' we already know very well what the story will be up to that point and beyond. The X-Men are an important part of that future."

As Feige also mentioned, the X-Men seem to be a clear focus following Secret Wars, potentially launching a new Mutants Saga in the MCU.

This adjustment by the studio, presumably planning future phases further in advance, could help the MCU maintain momentum following Avengers 6.

Will Avengers: Secret Wars Live Up to the Hype?

Following Marvel Studios firing Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror, Avengers 5 has swiftly changed course.

In July 2024, The Russo Brothers were confirmed as directors for Avengers: Doomsday, with Christopher McFeely set to write and Downey Jr. returning to the cinematic universe he helped create.

While the pressure is on for Doomsday, releasing in nearly 18 months, 2027's Secret Wars will serve a similar purpose to Endgame: concluding a saga.

This is a tall task, even with the endless possibilities of past Marvel characters appearing, similar to the nostalgic cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Based on Marvel Comics, likely taking ideas from both the 1985 and 2015 comic book crossover events, there's a multiverse of possibilities.

However, given Feige's comments, focusing on the upcoming Avengers films and then putting the focus on X-Men after Phase 6, fans should be excited, even if the Multiverse Saga had some bumps in the road.

Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on May 7, 2027.