Marvel Confirms Which Netflix Defender Series Is Getting An MCU Reboot After Daredevil: Born Again

Another character from Marvel’s Defenders Saga on Netflix is confirmed to be brought back to the MCU after Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Studios is now diving headfirst into Defenders-centric storytelling with Daredevil: Born Again’s upcoming Disney+ release on March 4. While this will be Charlie Cox’s fourth time playing Matt Murdock since his solo Netflix series ended, it will be the first he does so as a leading man under Marvel Studios' full purview.

Looking forward, fans are hoping for other characters such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to get similar treatment as the MCU expands into more street-level storytelling.

Netflix Defenders Series Set for MCU Reboot

Marvel Studios

Speaking with ComicBook, Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum shared an update on the status of Jon Bernthal's Punisher in the MCU.

When asked about the biggest changes seen in the Punisher (who makes his MCU comeback in Daredevil: Born Again) for this show, Winderbaum explained how the antihero is "very personal to Jon." Furthermore, he confirmed Marvel and Bernthal are currently "working on a Special Presentation" for Punisher:

"That's a character very personal to Jon. He made that character an icon and he's working on a Special Presentation with us right now about that character.”

Furthermore, he noted how Punisher is "driven by a lot of pain" but that the interest comes in through "how he dulls out...justice" and lets vengeance take over:

"And that character is driven by a lot of pain and a need to get vengeance and justice, but it's always interesting where his philosophy lands on how he dulls out that justice. To me, that's the most interesting part about the Punisher."

Thus far, the MCU only has released two Special Presentations, those being The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf By Night (see more on Werewolf by Night's other streaming home here).

What Will Happen In Punisher's Special Presentation?

While this is the first indication of Punisher getting his own Special Presentation at Marvel Studios, the big questions now are where it will go and how it will push his story forward following Daredevil: Born Again.

Born Again showrunner/executive producer Dario Scardapane added to Winderbaum's comments, noting how Frank Castle comes back into the MCU "for a very particular reason."

When asked about how Frank will be updated from the Netflix show, he noted how the answer is "kind of a hallmark of his evolution" as fans see him for the first time in six years:

"Well, now Frank is a special kind of guy, isn't he? So, we know from the trailer Frank comes back and Frank has been gone since he kind of walked off into the sunset at the end of 'Punisher' Season 2. Frank has come back for a very particular reason and Frank has been brought back by a very particular person, so the best answer to your question is why he returns and what he returns for, is kind of a hallmark of his evolution."

Considering these comments, one early theory about the Punisher's Special Presentation is that it could take place prior to his appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

The quotes specifically mention something happening to Frank Castle that brings him back into action for Charlie Cox's solo series. Even with so much missed time after his Netflix series to explore, this Special Presentation would be the perfect way to focus on that event while giving viewers plenty of classic Punisher action.

Even after major changes to Born Again, Bernthal has been set up for a major role in Daredevil's official MCU return as the series gets set to debut. Whatever his future holds, it appears the longtime Frank Castle star is in for the long haul with Marvel Studios.

Daredevil: Born Again is due to begin streaming on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, March 4.