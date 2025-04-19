Every MCU Disney+ Series Releasing After Daredevil: Born Again Finale (2025 & Beyond)

Even though Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is over, Marvel Studios has several MCU Disney+ series waiting in the wings to satiate fans.

After kicking off 2025 with the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Born Again kicked things into high gear on the Disney-owned streamer, bringing Charlie Cox's beloved take on Matt Murdock back to the forefront in a continuation of his R-rated Netflix series.

Beyond those two shows, Marvel Studios has four more TV shows announced for the rest of this year, with another four confirmed to be coming in 2026 and beyond.

Every MCU Disney+ Series Coming After Daredevil: Born Again

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

The next most imminent MCU streaming series after Daredevil: Born Again's shocking Season 1 finale is the long-awaited Ironheart. Initially scheduled to release in late 2023, Ironheart will finally see the light of day on June 24th after years of delays.

The series will follow Dominque Thorne's Riri Williams (first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) as she comes into her own as the Iron Man-esque armored hero from which the series takes its name. The odds will be stacked against her as she takes on the magic-wielding Hood (Anthony Ramos).

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Studios

Set to hit Disney+ on August 6, Eyes of Wakanda is the latest look behind the curtain at the MCU's mysterious nation of Wakanda. From Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler, Eyes of Wakanda will be an animated journey through time with the Wakandan warriors known as the Hatut Zaraze.

The show serves as an anthology set on the MCU's sacred timeline, centered on the Hatut Zaraze as they seek out Vibranium artifacts throughout history.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

The next R-rated MCU venture will be released on October 3, with Marvel Zombies. Expanding on the concept introduced to Marvel's on-screen franchise in What If...?, Zombies takes place in an alternate reality where most of the Avengers have become flesh-craving undead monstrosities.

The cast is set to include big names like Yelena Belova, Shang-Chi, and Captain Marvel and will even see the long-awaited return of Scarlet Witch as she takes on her own zombified form.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

The MCU's take on longtime comics hero Simon Williams in Wonder Man is set to round out Marvel's year in December. The new show from Shang-Chi filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton follows a fledgling actor working in Los Angeles who gets superpowers and takes on the superhero persona of Wonder Man (read more about the Wonder Man plot here).

The series will introduce franchise newcomer Yahya Abdul-Matten II as its titular character as well as the return of fan-favorite character Trevor Slattery (played by Sir Ben Kingsley).

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

Paul Bettany's Vision will finally be the focus of an MCU project of his own in the upcoming Vision Quest. Filming on the new Disney+ project is said to have gotten started recently, with production taking place in the U.K.

Vision Quest is reported to be the next show in the WandaVision/Agatha All Along line of series, picking up the character's story from the end of WandaVision Season 1, while incorporating elements of his two sons' super-powered journies into its story as well.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

After Matt Murdock's gripping "We are the city without fear" speech that closed Season 1, fans will be glad to know that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is already on the books and coming soon.

Born Again Season 2, planned for release sometime in 2026, will pick up the story where Season 1 left it, with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin outlawing vigilantism and declaring war on Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Filming on the second batch of episodes is ongoing in New York City, seemingly setting up an adaptation of Marvel's Shadowland storyline.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Marvel Studios

Another follow-up already in production is the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will follow up on the story set in place by Season 1, with teases of new superheroes on the way as well as the arrival of big-name villains like the Green Goblin.

The plan going forward is to release a new season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man "every year," meaning Season 2 will arrive sometime in 2026, likely during the same Q1 window Season 1 occupied.

X-Men '97 Season 2

Marvel Studios

X-Men '97 was only getting started with its first season run in 2024. A Season 2 was already in the works before Season 1 even premiered, and it is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

Season 2 will once again continue the story of X-Men: The Animated Series, centering on the classic cast of characters, including Professor X, Wolverine, Magneto, and many more.

Punisher

Marvel Studios

Announced during Daredevil: Born Again's first season run, it was revealed that Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle would be getting a Disney+ title all to himself. The Punisher Special Presentation will be a one-time release (similar to Werewolf By Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special), picking up Frank Castle's story from where Born Again left it.

Bernthal is said to be heavily involved creatively in the Punisher special, working with the writing team to craft this blood-soaked R-rated superhero spectacular.