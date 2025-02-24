Elizabeth Olsen Can't Say 1 Thing About Her 2025 Scarlet Witch Return - And That's Because She Doesn't Even Remember It

Marvel Zombies is set to be released later this year, but Elizabeth Olsen, who will be reprising her role as Scarlet Witch in the upcoming series, doesn't even remember what it is about.

Marvel Studios will debut a brand new animated show on Disney+ in 2025 called Marvel Zombies. A sort of spin-off of What If...?, the series will feature the return of nine MCU actors and explore a post-apocalyptic universe where some fan favorites have turned into zombies.

Elizabeth Olsen is one of the returning actors in the R-rated series and is expected to have a significant on-screen presence as a zombified Scarlet Witch.

Elizabeth Olsen Can't Recall Recording Marvel Zombies Lines

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of the 2025 Film Independent Spirits Awards, Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen was asked about returning to the MCU for the upcoming Marvel Zombies series.

As actors often do, Olsen didn't reveal any specifics about her role in the series or her experience recording lines for Marvel Zombies. However, her silence wasn't due to fear of breaching a contract or out of respect for not spoiling the show.

Instead, Olsen claimed that she "did that a few years ago" and "[doesn't] remember" anything about working on the show:

"I feel like I did that a few years ago, but... (laughs). No, but I don't remember any of these things. I don't know when they release them because the animation takes a long time."

When Did Elizabeth Olsen Record Lines for Marvel Zombies?

As Olsen stated, she recorded her lines for Marvel Zombies so long ago that she can't remember the experience or anything important about her character in the upcoming series.

The "Zombies?!" episode of What If...? premiered on Disney+ on September 8, 2021. Marvel Zombies is a direct spin-off of that specific episode, but it is believed that the show was in development even before the release of the What If...? episode.

Marvel Zombies was then officially announced at Disney+ Day on November 12, 2021, and the initial release date was set for 2024.

In a November 2023 interview with The Direct, Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) actress Iman Vellani revealed that she had recorded all her lines by that time, explicitly stating that the cast had already finished "the whole thing:"

"We’ve done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show."

So, it has been at least one year since Olsen worked on Marvel Zombies, but considering it went into development in 2021, it has likely been a lot longer than that, which is why she doesn't remember her work.

Marvel Zombies will premiere on Disney+ on October 3.

