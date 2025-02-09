Marvel Studios Announces Spider-Man's Return, And It's Sooner Than Expected

Spider-Man is one of the biggest players in the MCU and audiences are always eager to see more of the web-slinger. That wish may be granted sooner than expected as Spider-Man is confirmed to appear in at least one more Marvel Studios project this year.

Spider-Man led a trilogy of his own movies, whilst also appearing in Captain America: Civil War and the latter Avengers films, with Tom Holland starring as Peter Parker.

The web-slinger has also been prominent in the animation side of the MCU with Spider-Man appearing in episodes of What If...? and more recently receiving a dedicated multiversal origin story in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man's Next MCU Project Confirmed

Marvel Studios

There is no doubt Marvel Studios has plans for Spider-Man following Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (which was recently renewed for multiple seasons), although many thought the next appearance from the web-slinger would be in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026.

However, Spider-Man's appearance in a newer Marvel Studios project has since been confirmed.

Marvel Studios executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed in an interview with Critqal that Spider-Man will appear in Marvel Zombies, voiced by Hudson Thames:

"Hudson [Thames] has been our animated voice for Spider-Man in the MCU so far, in 'What If...?,' in 'My Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,' and he also plays Spider-Man in 'Marvel Zombies' which comes out Halloween time this year."

Spider-Man previously appeared in the zombie-centric episode in What If...?, making him a natural choice to reappear in Marvel Zombies. However, the character was not previously on the list of MCU heroes confirmed for Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies is scheduled to release on October 3, a full eight months before Avengers: Doomsday. While it will not be Holland's version of the character, this confirmation means fans no longer have a year-long wait to see Spider-Man in the MCU following his appearance in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Spider-Man's MCU Future Is Bright

Spider-Man's appearance in Marvel Zombies later this year is just one of many projects the fan-favorite hero is confirmed for.

The wall-crawler will next return in live-action (portrayed by Holland) in Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to give Spider-Man a sizeable role. He is also expected to have a role in the follow-up team-up film, Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

In between that, Holland will lead his fourth Spider-Man film in the MCU, which is set to be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton.

As mentioned, the New York hero also has many years ahead of him in Seasons 2 and 3 of My Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, marking at least five more upcoming projects for the Marvel Comics character.

Marvel Zombies is scheduled to release on October 3 on Disney+.