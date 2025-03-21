Ironheart Disney+ Photos Showcase Riri’s New Iron Man Suit

New photos from the upcoming Ironheart Disney+ series teased an Iron Man-style suit from Riri Wiliams.

Fans finally have their first look at Dominique Thorne's Ironheart series after seemingly endless delays pushed the show's release back until mid-2025. This will mark her long-awaited return to the MCU after debuting in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her only Marvel Studios credit to date.

While some footage from the show has been released, it only constitutes a few seconds of screen time, leaving fans wondering what to expect from this new heroine. However, one aspect of Riri's character is guaranteed to capture fans' attention from the get-go: her gear.

Ironheart Photos Show Off New Suit on Disney+

Marvel Studios and Disney+ released still photos showing Riri Williams' new suit from the upcoming Ironheart series.

One still highlights a close-up of Dominique Thorne's face as she dons a version of her Ironheart armor, although her mask is off.

In the next shot, Riri's mask comes down on the front of the helmet, complete with the same glowing eyes often seen on Tony Stark's old Iron Man suits.

In a view from above, fans can see the Ironheart suit about to take off and fly as the rocket boosters on Riri's boots fire up and spark on the ground.

Another above-view shot shows Riri looking toward the sky as she flies off the ground, showing the advancement in her technology since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Comparing New Ironheart Suit To Past MCU Outfits

Thus far, Riri Williams has only utilized two suits in her only MCU appearance, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

First up was her homemade suit, which featured an arc reactor she developed herself, along with a clunky set of armor to protect her in battle.

Riri then got a massive upgrade when she went to Wakanda with Shuri. She got a red and black suit with vastly upgraded abilities and strength as she helped fight off Namor the Submariner (see more on Namor's mutant future here).

The recently-released first look at Ironheart then teased what Riri will develop when she returns to Chicago.

She is seen wearing a mostly silver suit, which is far more advanced in looks and capability as she soars through the streets of the Windy City.

Fans will continue to wait until new material from Ironheart is released, particularly since the show does not have a full trailer yet. Marking the third of six MCU Disney+ shows released in 2025, anticipation is high to see what Marvel Studios is cooking for Thorne's solo debut.

Ironheart will begin streaming on Disney+ on June 24.