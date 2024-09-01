Marvel Studios' Ironheart Makes MCU History With First Footage

The first official footage from Marvel Studios' Ironheart was released, setting a new record in the MCU.

First announced at Disney Investor Day in late 2020, Ironheart has faced a multitude of delays ahead of its yet-to-be-confirmed release on Disney+. Thankfully, Marvel Studios confirmed it will move forward with the series after serious concerns about it being canceled amidst the delays.

The series will serve as a semi-sequel to 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, giving Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams her own solo story after her initial introduction.

A brand spot from Marvel Entertainment titled "Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel" included the first publicly-released footage from Marvel Studios' Ironheart.

Only about a second of footage from the series was shown. One shot shared a look at Riri Williams yelling inside her mask while another saw her flying at high speeds next to cars on the road in her Ironheart suit.

Marvel Studios

This marks the first time in Marvel Studios history that a live-action MCU project has taken more than two years between the start of filming and the public release of that project's first footage. Ironheart started filming in late May 2022, which marks approximately a two-year, three-month gap until its first footage debuted.

The only other MCU project to come close to this gap was 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which began filming in April 2017 and had its first trailer debut in December 2018. This totaled out to a 20-month gap.

In terms of the shortest gap between the start of filming and the first footage being released, 2021's Loki takes that honor. The 2021 series began filming in February 2020 and had a shot of Tom Hiddleston in Marvel Studios' Super Bowl spot on February 2, although the shot was not in the final cut of Loki.

Additionally, Ms. Marvel's first footage was shared during Disney Investor Day in December 2020, which came only a month after it began filming in November 2020.

The first Ironheart footage can be watched at the 2:09 mark of the video below:

How Will Ironheart Perform After Delays?

Ironheart made an impact on the MCU when she was first introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, seeing her solo series delayed has been concerning for fans who have eagerly awaited her return to the franchise.

As of writing, the series still does not have a release date, meaning it will likely be over two full years between appearances for Dominique Thorne. And while select fans have seen footage in trailers at two straight D23 Expos, the wait continues to see a full trailer for the Disney+ series.

Fans have gotten a look at some of the new gear developed for Ironheart as Riri Williams expands on her brilliance and hopes to keep her hometown of Chicago safe from danger.

With dangerous adversaries like The Hood (played by Twisters' Anthony Ramos) standing in her path, there should be no shortage of excitement when the series finally does hit the air.

Ironheart is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2025.

