WandaVision Sequel Gets Official Release Announcement

Marvel Studios' upcoming WandaVision sequel finally got an official release date announcement for Disney+.

Originally confirmed to be in development at 2021's Disney+ Day, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn was announced to lead her own WandaVision spin-off, reprising her role as the dastardly witch Agatha Harkness.

Following an announcement at Disney's 2024 Upfront event, Marvel Studios confirmed when Kathryn Hahn's upcoming Agatha Harkness solo series will debut.

The WandaVision spin-off will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18, with its two-episode premiere. Reports indicated the series will consist of nine episodes just as WandaVision did.

Additionally, Marvel shared a 20-second video going through the series' various title cards, teasing how often its title changed over the last three years. The titles included can be seen in the following list:

Agatha: The Darkhold Diaries

Agatha: House of Harkness

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha: The Lying Witch With Great Wardrobe

The final shot ended with the September 18 release date along with the final official title of Agatha All Along, which was included in the following caption:

"It was Agatha All Along. Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of 'Agatha All Along,' September 18 on Disney Plus."

Marvel Studios

How Is Agatha All Along a WandaVision Sequel?

An early synopsis for Agatha All Along teased a fast return to the very end of WandaVision, seeing Hahn's protagonist break out of the Scarlet Witch's powerful spell that trapped her in sitcom-character-form in Westview.

The series is confirmed to bring back several stars from WandaVision to reprise their roles for the sequel series, giving Westview the spotlight again after it helped kick off the MCU's Phase 4.

On top of the past WandaVision character popping up, A-list actors like Aubrey Plaza will join the MCU family in this series, with Plaza specifically having a major role to play alongside Hahn and company.

Westview has also been teased heavily in multiple set photos, tying Agatha All Along to its predecessor even more closely in the aftermath of Wanda's Hex.

Couple those MCU connections with a possible nod to the Doctor Strange story via a character seemingly named Alice, and fans are in for a series that will truly continue adding new depth to the Multiverse Saga.

Agatha All Along will officially debut on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere on September 18.

