First Look at Joe Locke's MCU Character Revealed (Official)

Fans now have their first look at Joe Locke's character in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Locke was first announced as one of the show’s leads in the show in November 2022. At the time, no details were revealed, but since then, rumors have heavily suggested he's playing Wiccan, also known as Billy Kaplan, aka Wanda Maximoff's lost, magically created son.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries gives the world its first brief glimpse of next year's spooky Disney+ outing.

Fans Get Their First Look at Joe Locke's Mystery Character

Thanks to X user ScarletWitchUpd, fans have their first officially released look at Joe Locke's character in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, as seen on a special behind-the-scenes look on WandaVision's 4K physical release.

While the new look at Locke's mystery character is brief, he seems to be sharing the spotlight with Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

Marvel

There's not much to be made from the glimpse, but it does seem like he is on the same side as Agatha. While Locke is heavily rumored to be Wiccan, the Scarlet Witch's son, nothing here confirms those theories.

Marvel

Hahn and Locke lead a group of other female characters (potentially the witch coven referred to by the series' previous title, Coven of Chaos) down a road with strange fauna growing alongside it.

Marvel

Some fans might remember this isn't the first time Locke has been seen in character on set. The first time was when the production was shooting in a mall meant to be in the fictional town of Westview.

Though, there's no denying these new images are a little more intriguing.

What Is Joe Locke's Character Up To?

While this new look is exciting, fans are getting a little anxious for Marvel Studios to confirm who Joe Locke is playing.

With the ending of The Marvels teasing a team-up of young heroes, Wiccan would fit right in. So, the studio should announce his character to capitalize on that excitement and let the world know the next generation of Avengers is right around the corner.

Until then, Locke's character seems to be stuck with Agatha Harkness on a mysterious quest. But what exactly are the two doing, and how did they get involved with each other in the first place?

Another character who fans know very little of also got their first glimpse in the featurette: Aubrey Plaza's mystery character. She was previously revealed to be someone by the name of Rio Vidal, but for those hoping for more details, prepare to wait longer for more of those answers.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is expected to hit Disney+ at some point later next year.