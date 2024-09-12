Marvel Studios Accidentally Spoils Agatha Series' Big MCU Twist

A spoiler for Agatha All Along was inadvertently let loose by its streaming home Disney+.

Agatha All Along, the MCU’s newest live-action series, picks up after the events of 2021’s smash hit WandaVision. Fans may remember that at the close of that show, Wanda Maximoff cast a spell on villain Agatha Harkness, stripping her of powers and essentially leaving her a prisoner in her own mind.

Now, Agatha and her coven seek to venture down the Witches’ Road to reclaim her supernatural abilities. And although it will take cues from WandaVision, Agatha All Along will strive to be its own thing entirely.

Who Is ‘Teen’ in Agatha All Along?

Marvel Television

Fans paying close attention to the upcoming Disney+ Marvel series Agatha All Along may have noticed that the studio has gone out of its way to obscure the true identity of Joe Locke’s character.

In all official marketing materials, he’s simply called “Teen”. Well, in almost all official marketing materials, that is.

The official trailer for the series, which is available to watch on Disney+, has the "Teen" nickname intact in the subtitles whenever the character speaks. At least until the user selects a different language. If one were to switch the subtitle language, one would find that Locke is now labeled as "Billy."

This means that Disney+ itself has effectively spoiled one of what is surely one of Agatha’s major plot twists.

Disney+

The name Billy should certainly ring a bell for MCU devotees. Billy Maximoff is the young son of Wanda Maximoff (aka The Scarlet Witch). He, along with his twin brother Tommy, first appeared as manifestations spawned by Wanda’s witchcraft. Multiversal Variants of Billy and Tommy then went on to show up in Doctor Strange 2.

Now, Billy seems to have returned in Agatha All Along, albeit aged up and played by a different actor. Viewers will recall that when Wanda’s Westview Hex dissipated, Billy was wiped out along with it. So, the circumstances surrounding his inclusion remain a complete mystery.

Somehow, Billy Maximoff Returned

If the Billy in Agatha All Along is truly meant to be Billy Maximoff (And really, why would he not be?) then how does he now exist? What is his role to play in Agatha’s story? And does all this have anything to do with the Scarlet Witch?

Unfortunately, all of these details are shrouded in secrecy. The good news is that the answers will undoubtedly be doled out to audiences throughout Agatha All Along’s nine episodes (Which are even longer than WandaVision’s episodes were.)

Before Agatha, there was no Billy Maximoff on the MCU’s Sacred Timeline. He existed because Wanda willed it so. But when she chose to drop her Hex, Billy was effectively erased from an existence that the boy was only loosely connected to in the first place.

It’s also worth noting that Joe Locke doesn’t bear much resemblance to Julian Hilliard, who previously portrayed Billy. Many would agree that Locke certainly wouldn’t pass for a teenage version of the character Hilliard played.

In Agatha All Along, it appears that Teen/Billy accompanies Agatha and the rest of the coven down the path of the Witches’ Road. This is an incredibly hazardous process for those who choose to undergo it. So, perhaps Agatha sees value in Billy‘s presence. Maybe even as a means to her own twisted ends.

For all intents and purposes, in the MCU, Wanda Maximoff is dead, killed atop Mount Wungadore in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. She has not shown up in live-action since.

Elizabeth Olsen has hinted at reprising the role several times since then, but nothing has been confirmed yet. A trailer for Agatha also shows a dead body that many have speculated belongs to Wanda. This is something else that fans will hopefully get answers for as the series’ episodes roll out.

As it stands, there has been no official indication that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has an on-screen part in Agatha All Along. But Marvel loves its secrets, and it could turn out that there are big surprises in store.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18.