Agatha All Along Episode Runtimes Are Longer Than WandaVision's

MCU fans can expect longer runtimes from Agatha All Along than from the show's Disney+ predecessor, WandaVision.

Agatha All Along will mark the MCU's third Disney+ series of 2024 after Echo and X-Men '97. It also becomes Marvel Studios' latest sequel series as it follows the events of WandaVision, the MCU's first Multiverse Saga project.

While WandaVision and Agatha All Along will be noticeably different from each other, viewers eagerly await Kathryn Hahn's return as the fan-favorite villain.

Agatha All Along Runtimes Outdo WandaVision

X (formerly Twitter) user @ScarletWitchUpd shared the runtimes for the first four episodes of Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, Agatha All Along, before its Wednesday, September 18 release date.

The runtimes for the first four Agatha episodes are about 20 minutes longer than the runtimes for the first four episodes of WandaVision. This averages out to about five extra minutes of runtime per episode.

Below are the exact runtimes for the first four episodes of each series:

Agatha All Along:

Episode 1 - 39 minutes, 49 seconds

Episode 2 - 41 minutes, 25 seconds

Episode 3 - 37 minutes, 2 seconds

Episode 4 - 40 minutes, 52 seconds

WandaVision:

Episode 1 - 30 minutes, 48 seconds

Episode 2 - 38 minutes, 8 seconds

Episode 3 - 34 minutes, 1 second

Episode 4 - 36 minutes, 4 seconds

The series is also confirmed to be nine episodes long, tying the MCU record for episode length in a live-action series with WandaVision.

The only Marvel Studios series with more episodes was the animated X-Men '97, which had 10 episodes.

What Will Happen in Agatha All Along?

As is the case with nearly every Disney+ show thus far, Agatha All Along is expected to have a total runtime of about six hours across its nine episodes.

WandaVision started differently, with shorter episodes that paid tribute to the different eras of sitcoms being emulated.

Considering this, Agatha likely does not have that restriction, meaning the episodes should all be closer to the same length on average. This is already proving true, as the first four episodes average about 40 minutes each, which should be the case in a nine-episode, six-hour-long series.

More than likely, the first episode will feature much of the footage shown early in the show's first trailer, in which Agatha plays detective and finds the dead body of Wanda Maximoff. This seems to lead to Aubrey Plaza's Rio helping her escape Wanda's spell and return to being Agatha Harkness again.

From there, the pacing should be similar to that of past Disney+ series, although the story details remain largely under wraps. Thankfully, critic reviews teasing how good Agatha is will leave viewers anxious to find out more.

Agatha All Along begins its run on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18 with a two-episode premiere.

