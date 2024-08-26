Agatha All Along is just around the corner, and fans may be surprised at how good it is thanks to an exciting update from an industry insider.

Due to the major news surrounding the next two Avengers films, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU, the franchise's next project, Agatha All Along, has flown a bit under the radar.

Featuring the return of Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness and the MCU debut of Aubrey Plaza, Agatha All Along will hit Disney+ on September 18 and serve as a direct sequel to 2021's WandaVision.

Agatha All Along is Apparently 'Very, Very Good'

Disney+

On a recent episode of Robert Meyer Burnett's (who is a filmmaker, writer, editor, and producer) podcast, Robservations, he revealed some exciting news regarding how Agatha All Along is being received by critics.

According to Burnett, who spoke with an unnamed industry insider, the upcoming Disney+ show is "actually really good," and that it will likely surprise fans.

Burnett also mentioned that the insider he conversed with also mentioned that the Wonder Man series is also "surprisingly good," meaning that two of the MCU's upcoming projects that fans have been a bit worried about will seemingly deliver in a strong way:

"We're getting 'Agatha All Along' and I heard from an insider that it's actually really good. I heard that both 'Wonder Man' and 'Agatha All Along' were actually very, very good. Surprisingly good."

Burnett went on to say that the person he talked to is someone he "[trusts]," and that they "[were] in a position to see elements" of the two shows, which they described as "really good" and better "than he had ever thought that they would be:"

"The person who I trust who saw this, and was in a position to see elements of these things, said they were surprisingly good, moreso than he had ever thought that they would be. But apparently, they're really good."

What Will Make Agatha All Along So Good?

Although Agatha All Along is premiering in less than a month as of writing, fan excitement for the upcoming show doesn't seem to be terribly high, but that may end up working in the show's favor.

In the past, no matter what franchise it is, when an upcoming release doesn't have a lot of hype or high expectations surrounding it and it ends up delivering, it is often seen as an even bigger success, which seems to be the case with Agatha All Along.

The MCU has a tendency to objectively make all the right moves when it comes to putting together a series or a film, but it is no secret that fans have voiced their displeasure with some recent projects, which has ultimately affected the preconceived notions attached to Agatha All Along.

As mentioned, WandaVision was extremely successful when it premiered, so Agatha All Along has always had its back against the wall in a way since it is a direct sequel to that series.

However, at least according to Burnett's comments and his trusted source, it will end up coming through and proving itself as a worthy addition to the MCU's ever-growing library.

Agatha All Along will premiere its first two episodes on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18.

