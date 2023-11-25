First Look at Aubrey Plaza's New Marvel Character Revealed (Photo)

MCU fans got their first look at Aubrey Plaza's undisclosed Marvel character in a behind-the-scenes look at her first project.

Plaza will be joining the MCU as an original and powerful character named Rio Vidal, making her debut in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

She is said to be part of a group of important supporting female characters behind Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, adding yet another major credit to her resume alongside Parks & Recreation and White Lotus.

Plaza previously expressed that she was "really just interested to work with Kathyrn Hahn" ahead of her MCU debut, with her Rio Vidal said to be a key player in the proceedings for Agatha's comeback.

Aubrey Plaza's MCU Debut Incoming

X user ScarletWichUpd shared the first official featurette from Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, which was included as an extra on the official Blu-ray release for WandaVision.

The short video shows Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness leaning against a wall as she looks up at Plaza's new character dressed in an all-black ensemble and donning what looks to be a hood.

Marvel Studios, via @ScarletWitchUpd

The shot doesn't give a great look at Plaza's face or reveal any details about her role, although her character's name was confirmed to be Rio Vidal in a copyright listing for the new series.

Marvel Studios, via @ScarletWitchUpd

Rumors also indicated that Rio Vidal will be part of the series' core coven of witches alongside Ali Ahn's character, with Plaza's character serving as "a villain opposite [Kathryn] Hahn and [Joe] Locke" (via Deadline).

How Big Will Aubrey Plaza's MCU Role Be?

Aubrey Plaza told fans she's playing "a really pivotal role" in her first MCU series, with Rio Vidal likely being somebody highly important to the plot of Darkhold Diaries' overarching plot.

And considering her star power alone alongside an equally high-profile cast of actors, many are sure to tune into the MCU's new magical series just to see Plaza take the spotlight next to Marvel's best.

The next biggest question on fans' minds is whether Agatha: Darkhold Diaries will make its new September 2024 release date after it faced a few different delays from its original Winter 2023/24 debut.

But with fans now getting their first official look at Hahn and Plaza in action, anticipation will be high to see what's on the way in the MCU's return to Westview.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is set to arrive on Disney+ on September 19, 2024.