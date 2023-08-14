Aubrey Plaza's New Marvel Character Just Got Revealed (Report)

New information may have revealed who Aubrey Plaza's Marvel character will be in the upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

It has been many months since Plaza was first announced to be joining the MCU in November 2022, yet little is actually known about the Parks and Recreation actress' role in the super-powered universe.

Reports point to Plaza playing the streaming show's "villain opposite [stars Kathryn] Hahn and [Joe] Locke."

But exact specifics surrounding Plaza's Marvel role remain shrouded in mystery, causing rampant fan speculation as the MCU faithful aim to crack the Coven of Choas code.

Aubrey Plaza's Marvel Role Seemingly Revealed

According to a new report, Aubrey Plaza's MCU role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos may have been revealed.

As written by Mashable, Plaza will appear in the upcoming Disney+ show as an original character made for the series named Rio Vadal:

"Aubrey Plaza will also appear as Rio Vidal, a new character created specifically for the series."

On the subject of her Marvel role, Plaza previously mentioned how much she "loved [her] character" in the series, calling it " the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there:"

“‘Coven of Chaos’ was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she’s so great. And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it’s the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

While not a Marvel Comics character herself, some have speculated Plaza's Rio will be the first Green Witch in Marvel lore, based on comic giant's Emerald Warlock Dian.

In the comics, Dian is deeply based in Irish mythology and folklore, wielding the magic of Earth Mother Gaeat, the sister of Chthon (aka the creator of Chaos Magic).

Who Is Rio Vadal in Coven of Chaos?

Rio Vadal looks to be a completely new character created specifically for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, but there are some touchstones in Marvel Comics and the broader MCU potentially connected to Aubrey Plaza's Agatha character.

Of course, Plaza has made it known that she is playing a "really pivotal role" in the series, so reports that she will be the big bad of the show make sense.

This Green Witch talk though is quite interesting. Fans have so far met the Violet Witch (Agatha) and the Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff) in the MCU.

Coven of Chaos could very well introduce the rest of Marvel's rainbow magic users, using Plaza's Rio as a stand-in for the powerful sorcerer Dian.

The Emerald Warlock has a history with both Agatha and the Scarlet Witch on the page, proving to be formidable enough a foe to defeat Wanda in combat on more than one occasion.

This could be an interesting reinterpretation of this character for the screen, as Plaza's character will supposedly take on Agatha as the quote-on-quote villain of the series.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will debut on Disney+ sometime in 2024.