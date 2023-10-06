Marvel Just Confirmed Aubrey Plaza's New MCU Character

Marvel Studios finally confirmed the identity of Aubrey Plaza's new MCU character who will appear in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Parks & Recreation fan-favorite Plaza, who played April Ludgate, will make her MCU debut in the not-too-distant future in Disney+'s recently-retitled Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, starring Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness.

Naturally, much of the discussion surrounding Plaza joining the MCU has concerned who she will play, with fans speculating everyone from Morgan Le Fay to a disguised Mephisto - after all the WandaVision theories.

Aubrey Plaza's New MCU Character Finally Confirmed

Marvel Studios

According to a new U.S. copyright listing from Marvel Studios for Agatha, Parks & Recreation star Aubrey Plaza will officially play Rio Vidal in the WandaVision Disney+ series as she makes her MCU debut.

Upon Plaza's casting, her character, now revealed to be Rio, was described as part of "a group of supporting female characters." It has since been reported the actress will play a villain who will likely be a member of the Coven of Chaos that previously served as Agatha's subtitle.

The actress confirmed she will play "a really pivotal role" in the Disney+ series, leading many to believe Rio may be the main antagonist to Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness as she goes solo for the first time.

A previous report over the summer listed Plaza as playing Rio Vidal, however, that was called into question after the outlet removed a note that stated Miles Gutierrez-Riley had been cast as Hulking for the show.

Is Aubrey Plaza's Marvel Character Actually Who She Seems?

Exactly why Marvel Studios has opted to maintain secrecy around Aubrey Plaza's character is unclear, especially given Rio Vidal has no history in the comics and, by all accounts, appears to be a brand-new witch created for the series.

But as Agatha is a spin-off is WandaVision from creator Jac Schaeffer, fans can likely expect plenty of mystery and twists along the way. It wouldn't be surprising if Aubrey Plaza turned out to be playing more a more familiar role. After all, Kathryn Hahn was only ever referred to as Agnes until WandaVision's seventh episode.

The Disney+ series clearly is hiding some mysteries in its cast as the same U.S. copyright listing only has Joe Locke's character referred to as "Teen," despite how he appears to be playing WandaVision's Billy/Wiccan.

Regardless, fans can expect Plaza to play an important role in Agatha, and hopefully, one that will see her stick around for more MCU projects in the future given the massive popularity and fanbase behind the actress.

According to the same copyright filing, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is currently planned to premiere on September 19, 2024, exclusively on Disney+.