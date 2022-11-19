Aubrey Plaza’s Mystery Marvel Character Details Revealed (Report)

According to a new report, another clue about Aubrey Plaza's mysterious MCU role in Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Choas has been revealed.

The series, which stars WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn, has been a mystery ever since it was announced. Even with recent rumors and castings, including Plaza's addition, the entire project remains shrouded in mystery.

What is known about Coven of Chaos is that it'll be nine episodes long and features at least one returning WandaVision character in Emma Caulfield Ford's Dottie Jones. It also might feature a major storyline for Wanda's son, Billy.

As for Plaza's part to play, ahead of the start of production in just a few weeks' time, some new information has come to light that might reveal a little about who the former Parks and Recreation star will be playing.

Who is Aubrey Plaza in Agatha?

In a new report from The Illuminerdi, some new details regarding Aubrey Plaza's role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos have been revealed.

The outlet reported that Plaza seems to be a member of the titular new Coven, alongside a secondary newcomer in Ali Ahn.

Based on a previous Deadline report, it is "believed [Plaza will] be playing a villain opposite [Kathryn] Hahn and [Joe] Locke."

Plaza previously stated how she's "really just interested to work with Kathyrn Hahn," something that drove her to board the project:

"I think working with Kathryn Hahn, she’s a friend of mine. I’ve known her for years, we’ve never really got—you know, we shared a couple moments on screen on Parks and Recreation years ago, ten years ago, but I’ve never gotten to work with her, really, and she’s I think she’s one of the most incredible actresses that’s working today. She’s a friend of mine, she speaks my language. So you know, to be able to get on screen with her and go toe to toe with her is like—that’s what’s driving me You know, I think it’s cool that it’s, that’s that it’s Marvel and all that but um, but I’m really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn."

Which Villain Could Plaza Be?

So, the big question is, who could Aubrey Plaza be playing?

One guess could be the powerful magic-user Morgan Le Fay. She has a history that goes back hundreds of years, like Agatha herself. She also has a key connection to Doctor Doom, as she helps teach the villain magic during his many trips back in time.

Instead of Le Fay herself, Plaza could also be a follower of hers. In the comics, the powerful sorceress had an entire cult following devoted to the Darkhold. Perhaps this new Coven of Chaos is one and the same?

After all, they’d probably be pretty pissed to learn that Wanda destroyed the Darkhold, all thanks to Agatha.

This focus on the Darkhold could potentially be adjusted to center on Billy himself, aka Wiccan, also known as Wanda’s son, who seems to feature heavily, thanks to the casting of Joe Locke. Maybe Marvel will have him be more connected to the evil book of magic than he is in the comics.

There are certainly a lot of questions about what’s taking place in Agatha: Coven of Choas. Sadly, fans will have to wait until late next year or early 2024 to learn what’s in store.