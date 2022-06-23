Doctor Strange 2 Secretly Teases Future MCU Wiccan Costume (Photos)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now available on Disney+, and fans can experience the descent into alternate realities whenever they please. The film has a lot going for it, and among them is the return of Wanda’s children: Billy and Tommy Maximoff. The two were last seen in WandaVision, where they were theoretically wiped from existence when Westview faded away.

But in the newest MCU adventure, audiences catch up with them in an entirely different universe where their mother hasn’t started a murderous rampage—yet, at least.

In the comics, the two children are born with some strong meta-human abilities, likely in part to their mother being the Scarlet Witch herself. Tommy has super speed while Billy’s Wiccan has powers close to his mother—magical abilities, astral project, force field generation, and plenty more.

Their roles in Multiverse of Madness may not have amounted to much, but the characters' futures in the MCU were teased thanks to some prophetic statutes.

Now, thanks to some behind-the-scenes images, fans can take a glimpse into how the giant pieces of art were made—particularly those of Billy’s Wiccan and Wanda’s Scarlet Witch.

Wiccan Teased Throughout the Multiverse

Jonny Moore, a sculptor in the film industry, posted new photos of some of the work he did for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on his Instagram.

One of the pieces of work that he did was of Julian Hillard’s Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan:

Marvel

A wider image of the faux stone tablet showcases its full size:

Marvel

The statue can be seen in full detail, all painted and weathered, in the final film:

Marvel

Attached to the images of Wanda’s child, the artist noted how he and his “crack team of sculptors” worked “on and off through the lockdowns:”

“A relief of Julian Hillard I did for Dr. Strange in 2021. I was in charge of a crack team of sculptors working on and off through the lockdowns.”

For comparison, this is what Hillard looked like in his Wiccan Halloween costume during WandaVision’s sixth episode:

Marvel

It appears extremely similar to what Wiccan’s costume looks like in the comics:

Marvel

Moore and his team also worked on the massive carving of the Scarlet Witch herself at Mount Wundagore:

Marvel

The piece can be seen partially weathered and detailed from a lower angle:

Marvel

Then, there’s a look at her ominous statue prior to most of the paint applications:

Marvel

This statue of Wanda was on display in the final product a bit more than Billy’s was:

Marvel

What is the Future of Scarlet Witch's Billy?

It’s all but a guaranteed conclusion that the world will be seeing more of Billy Maximoff in the future of the MCU. The real question is, what will that look like?

Jullian Hilliard has made it clear on Twitter how he’d love to return to the role of Billy and even recently stated in an interview with The Direct that “[he’s] up for anything.” In fact, he particularly name-dropped how he would “love to see some sort of Children’s Crusade adaptation.”

While Hilliard may want to come back, will the actor even end up back in the role? If a Young Avengers project is anywhere close to happening, which is the story in which the character would likely return, the odds are that a new actor would be cast.

Billy would be a few years older by the time they were a part of the superhero team, and the former actor behind Billy is a tad too young. Though, it’s worth noting how nothing is set in stone—besides those statues in Multiverse of Madness, of course.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+.