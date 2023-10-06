The official release date for Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was seemingly leaked by Marvel Studios.

The upcoming Disney+ spin-off will follow up on the story of Kathryn Hahn's mischievous WandaVision character after she was defeated by Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff in the franchise's first streaming show.

Agatha has had a bumpy road to get to this point. The streaming series has undergone two different title changes and was thrown around the Marvel Studios schedule like a ball at Little League practice.

Initially slated for Winter 2023/Early 2024, Agatha has been repeatedly pushed down the MCU slate, with the latest reporting giving the show a nebulous 2024 release date.

Marvel

Thanks to a new U.S. copyright filing the release date for the upcoming WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

The filing listed some never-before-seen info for the Kathryn Hahn-led streaming series, including a release date of September 19, 2024.

This would be nearly a year after the series' original second half of 2023 release timing that was reported back in May 2022.

It is worth noting that this September release timing is projected/tentative as "approximate" is listed beside the date in the copyright filing.

This news comes roughly four months after the series completed filming in June, and about eight since a release date was completely removed from the show's Marvel Studios listing.

What Does Marvel Studios' 2024 Look Like?

As fans get a glimpse at when Agatha looks to finally be coming to Disney+, the picture of the MCU's streaming schedule for the year starts to come into view.

Those hoping for things to come out in the order they were originally intended to are likely going to be disappointed.

Initially, it looked like it was going to be Loki Season 2 in Summer 2023, Ironheart in Fall 2023, Echo sometime this fall, Agatha in late 2023/early 2024, and Daredevil: Born Again in Fpring 2024.

That no longer looks to be the case. Loki is airing now, and names like Daredevil and Ironheart have seemingly been pushed completely out of 2024.

As it stands, Marvel Studios' 2024 on Disney+ seems like it will kick off with Echo in the early part of the year (as it is now officially set to debut in January after a slight delay).

After that will likely be What If...? Season 2 midway through the year and then Agatha to close the year out next fall.

While it may be disappointing for fans who have eagerly been waiting for Darkhold Diaries to hit the streamer, this stretching out of the schedule is all part of a quality-over-quantity strategy shift from Disney CEO Bob Iger to maximize its titles on Disney+.

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is seeming set to debut on September 19, 2024.