Agatha Harkness & Rio Vidal's Relationship In the MCU, Explained

Disney+’s Agatha All Along leads Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal, have an intriguing past, but how does that translate to their Marvel Comics counterparts?

Parks & Recreation star Aubrey Plaza boarded the MCU with Agatha All Along as the magical green witch Rio Vidal - an original creation for the Disney+ series

Agatha Harkness' History with Rio Vidal Explained

Marvel Studios

The early episodes of Agatha All Along never directly confirm the details of Agatha Harkness's past with Rio Vidal (those reveals may still be to come), but it strongly implies a romantic history.

During Episode 1, as the two come to blows, not only can Agatha be seen trying to sway with Rio, but the latter also licks her hand. This would seem to insinuate a romantic past that may not have ended well.

Marvel Studios

This speculation is furthered by comments from Aubrey Plaza, telling Variety how Agatha All Along "better be [the gayest Marvel project yet], cause that's what [she] signed up for" which may indicate her character has ties to the LGBTQIA+.

Agatha All Along leaves plenty of room for Kathryn Hahn’s Marvel witch to have a long history of romantic entanglements, as the series confirms her to be over 400 years old, which undoubtedly included many partners and flings.

It remains unclear how old Rio Vidal is in the current MCU timeline, making it hard to tell how far back her history with Agatha Harkness may go.

While the MCU may be implying Agatha and Rio have a long-term connection, that link does not carry over to the pages of Marvel history.

Aubrey Plaza’s Green Witch is an original creation for the MCU, created for Agatha All Along. But perhaps there may still be a twist to come on that front.

Is Agatha's Rio Vidal Hiding a Bigger Secret?

Marvel Studios

Some have speculated Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vadal may have ties to Morgan le Fay or Enchantress due to her similar green magic. If this were to be the case, she could be partially inspired by these characters or have a reveal of her true identity still to come in later episodes, akin to Agatha herself in WandaVision.

Rio Vidal being revealed as a more important Marvel player and not an original character would explain the casting of a star such as Aubrey Plaza, leaving room to be involved in more projects down the line.

While it is too soon to tell where else she could come into play, future magical and supernatural projects such as Doctor Strange 3, Midnight Suns, a Scarlet Witch solo outing, or even potential future seasons of Agatha All Along.

Interestingly, both Agatha and Morgan le Fay have one thing in common as both have spent time in possession of the Darkhold.

These connections may even tie to the MCU as Morgan le Fay had the Darkhold in Marvel TV’s Runaways, which may or may not be canon to the MCU. Perhaps Agatha only received the Book of the Damned before WandaVision from Morgan le Fay, who may now have taken the form of Aubrey Plaza.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming now on Disney+.