Episode 7 of Disney+'s Agatha All Along revealed a major character as the original Green Witch during a shocking twist ending.

But First, What Is a Green Witch?

To walk the Witches' Road, Agatha Harkness had to assemble a coven of various types of witches with a trial dedicated to each. Among the required coven is a Green Witch, who holds the power to harness Earth Magic.

Initially, Agatha recruited ordinary Westview citizen Sharon Davis to fulfill Green Witch duties. But after her death during the Potions Witch trial, the coven was forced to summon a replacement: Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal.

Throughout Agatha All Along, Rio Vidal has been a mysterious figure, with little known about her beyond Aubrey Plaza's Green Witch identity.

Both Rio Vidal and the concept of Green Witches are original creations for Agatha All Along not found on the pages of Marvel Comics.

Agatha All Along's Original Green Witch Twist Explained

Agatha All Along Episode 7, "Death's Hand in Mine," saw the coven take on the Witches Road trial pertaining to Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu. They were forced to find the right combination of tarot cards to escape a room of falling swords.

After completing the tarot card reading, Lilia uncovered Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal is Death, who she also revealed is "the original Green Witch."

While the MCU may depict Death as a Green Witch, this is not the case in Marvel Comics, where she is instead an ancient cosmic entity.

On the page, Death is one of several cosmic entities that existed at the dawn of time before the Big Bang. As such, Rio Vidal stands alongside Eternity and others as one of the oldest characters in the Marvel universe.

As Agatha All Along confirmed Rio Vidal is not only the original Green Witch but also Death itself, Aubrey Plaza's antagonist just became one of the most important characters in the entire MCU (with an additional romantic history to Agatha as well).

While Agatha All Along may be the first time Death has appeared in person in the MCU, she was depicted in Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Love and Thunder.

As the Collector explained the origin of the Infinity Stones in Guardians of the Galaxy, Death was depicted among those who forged the stones. Meanwhile, the Gates of Eternity in Love and Thunder featured statues of the original cosmic entities, including Death (now also known as Rio Vidal).

Due to Rio's old age, experience, and position as Death, she may be one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, seemingly standing above the Scarlet Witch and even gods such as Thor, Odin, and Zeus.

A recent report from Daniel Richtman stated, "Aubrey Plaza will appear in more Marvel projects" after Agatha All Along, so her story may not end soon.

It's easy to imagine Death finding a place in future supernatural MCU projects such as Blade, a Midnight Suns ensemble, a Scarlet Witch solo film, Doctor Strange 3, or a sequel to Disney+'s Werewolf by Night —most of which are unconfirmed but rumored to release down the line.

The first seven episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming on Disney+. The final two chapters will be released on Wednesday, October 30 at 9 p.m. ET.