Aubrey Plaza may have just made her MCU debut, but according to an industry insider, she is already set to return for other projects in the future.

Fans have known for quite some time that Aubrey Plaza would be joining the MCU in the WandaVision spin-off, but it was not until the two-episode premiere that fans learned a bit about one of Agatha All Along's main characters.

Although her full backstory is still largely unknown, Plaza's Rio Vidal and Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness look to have some sort of romantic past.

Aubrey Plaza To Return to the MCU

Disney+

According to a recent report from entertainment industry insider Daniel Richtman (via his Patreon) Agatha All Along's Aubrey Plaza will be returning to the MCU in the future for more projects.

Richtman's report was simple, revealing that Plaza "will appear in more Marvel projects:"

"Aubrey Plaza will appear in more Marvel projects."

He did not specify which upcoming projects Plaza would be involved in and also didn't include whether her involvement would exclusively stay on Disney+ or if she would eventually be included in a feature film.

Plaza herself has said her role in Agatha All Along would be "really pivotal," and the fact that she is already planned to be in more projects further proves that claim.

It is important to note that Plaza's character, Rio Vidal, was not a character from the comics or any other source material, and is instead an MCU original character, making where she will show up next even more of a mystery.

Which Projects Will Aubrey Plaza Appear In?

If Aubrey Plaza does end up appearing in multiple future MCU projects, fans would have to assume that Agatha All Along will cement Rio Vidal as an extremely important character in the franchise moving forward.

It is unclear how much Agatha All Along will explore the character's backstory, but it is possible that an entirely new show focusing on Rio's past could eventually be announced, especially if fans continue to show a lot of interest in her character.

Marvel Studios' new plan to have Disney+ projects focus more on original stories also makes it more possible for Rio's story to be told in her own future project.

If Plaza's character does become a major player in the greater MCU, then it is entirely possible for her to show up in at least one, if not multiple movies.

It is unclear what direction the MCU will go in regarding films after Avengers: Secret Wars, but Plaza could potentially find herself cast in an Avengers-like team-up movie.

Whatever the case may be, it seems as though fans will not have seen the last of Plaza or her character, Rio, when Agatha All Along comes to an end.

Agatha All Along is available to stream on Disney+, and new episodes are released every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.