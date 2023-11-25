Marvel Reveals First Look at 2024 WandaVision Spin-off Show (Photos)

Fans officially have their first look into the MCU's upcoming Disney+ series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Agatha Returns after WandaVision

Marvel, via images from the official WandaVision Blu-ray collection as shared by X/Twitter user ScarletWitchUpd, has given fans the first official peek into the WandaVision spin-off, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Despite being left as her Westview persona Agnes at the end of WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness appears in one image to be wearing a pendant, and sporting a look more befitting her true identity. However, the suburban background behind her could very well still be Westview, where she was left prisoner.

Marvel Studios, via @ScarletWitchUpd

This is further shown in this image, with Agatha in all her cackling glory. The smile is reminiscent of her look right at the camera near the end of WandaVision's "Agatha All Along" song — a look that could shatter a soul in false niceties.

Broadway performer Patti LuPone will make her MCU debut in Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, playing the witch Lilia Calderu. Here, she appears surrounded by magical-seeming items and artifacts. She certainly looks the part too, with the gray, curly hair, blue jacket with sun and star decorations, and a necklace with an engraved charm.

Marvel Studios, via @ScarletWitchUpd

A group of people, primarily women, are shown here walking through a forest. The end of WandaVision saw witchy rituals occurring within a similar-looking forest.

Marvel Studios, via @ScarletWitchUpd

This story is still developing. Please check back soon for more!

Agatha: Coven of Chaos
September 19, 2024 - Disney+
Actors
Aubrey Plaza
Joe Locke
Kathryn Hahn
Genres
Adventure
Comedy
Fantasy
Horror
Superhero

