Agatha All Along's Final Battle Almost Featured This Dead WandaVision Character

The epic conclusion to Agatha All Along nearly included a fan-favorite dead WandaVision character who has not been seen in nearly four years.

While Agatha All Along could not bring in a couple of heavy hitters, Kathryn Hahn's solo series still featured a loaded roster of stars and big-name characters. Many tied directly back to WandaVision, which serves as Agatha's origin story within the MCU.

The story was led by a pair of WandaVision characters, Agatha Harkness and Billy Maximoff, continuing straight from the point when Agatha escaped Wanda's spell. Even with so many direct nods to WandaVision in this new series, more seemed to be on the table.

WandaVision Character Nixed From Agatha All Along Final Battle

Marvel

Speaking with Backstory Magazine, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer teased a dead WandaVision character who was almost included in the sequel series' final battle.

Discussing Episode 8's epic showdown between Agatha Harkness and Rio Vidal/Death, Schaeffer noted that there were plans for Sparky, the Maximoff family's dog from WandaVision, to be revived.

The scene would have seen "Sparky's skeleton coming up from the backyard" to fight everybody in that locale, taking things to an even spookier level. Schaeffer also praised episode writer Peter Cameron for coming up "with some really incredible ideas" for that scene:

"The battle in 108 was excruciating. Poor Peter Cameron delivered so many versions of that that I didn’t want to do because I don’t really like the big battles, and he came up with really incredible ideas like Sparky’s skeleton coming up from the backyard and fighting everybody, it was really, really great. But he always got the kiss right, and he always got Agatha’s death right, and that was our North Star, and so we eventually found it."

Will Sparky Return to the MCU After WandaVision?

Unfortunately, Sparky was only utilized in one episode of WandaVision and brought back into the mix when Agatha confirmed she killed him during her "Agatha All Along" musical number. However, there may be a chance to see him again under the right circumstances.

The best bet for where this could happen would be Paul Bettany's upcoming Vision Quest series, the second WandaVision sequel series. This will complete Marvel's first Disney+ trilogy. While story details remain hidden, this show could revisit Westview and its most powerful family.

Filming on Vision Quest is not set to begin until early 2025, so there are still plenty of questions about what will happen in the series. It is expected to bring White Vision back into the fold, meaning he will be in danger of being hunted by unknown forces.

This all comes as Billy Maximoff searches for the reincarnated version of this twin, Tommy, at the end of Agatha All Along. The Maximoff/Vision family is far from done causing chaos in the MCU anytime soon.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along are both streaming on Disney+.