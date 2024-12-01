Marvel Studios Prevented Two Key Characters from Appearing In Agatha All Along

According to the crew behind Agatha All Along, a trio of major characters were prohibited from being used in the series by decree of Marvel Studios.

Marvel introduced plenty of exciting new characters in Agatha All Along, most prominently including Joe Locke's older version of Billy Maximoff. This all came with bringing back much of the crew from WandaVision for a couple of episodes and helping debut half a dozen powerful new witches.

Many were surprised that the series did not include Wanda Maximoff, who was once again confirmed to be dead in Agatha's solo series. Additionally, due to Marvel's vast reach of characters available to use, Wanda was not the only one who did not show her face in this thrilling MCU spin-off.

Characters That Marvel Studios Kept Away from Agatha All Along

Multiple reports noted a pair of Marvel characters that Marvel Studios prevented from appearing in Agatha All Along, which just concluded its nine-episode run on Disney+.

Mephisto

Marvel

Across all of Phase 4, since the early days of WandaVision, almost no name has been theorized more heavily for an MCU debut than Mephisto. Marvel's take on the devil is an antagonist many want to see pitted against Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but it has not come to be.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Agatha All Along showrunner Jac Schaeffer admitted that there were talks about a Mephisto appearance in the series"very, very, very early on." However, outside of there being no interest from her perspective, she noted that his debut was not possible "logistically" for this team:

"Very, very, very early on there was a conversation, but logistically it wasn't possible for us. Truthfully, it was never of great interest to me to do a Mephisto storyline."

Mephisto's presence in Agatha All Along was limited to a namedrop in Episode 3, but outside of that, his inclusion in the story was non-existent. Rumors have indicated that Sacha Baron Cohen will play the massive antagonist in a few episodes of Ironheart, which is set to arrive on Disney+ in June 2025.

Hulkling

Marvel

Another character rumored for a debut in both Agatha All Along and WandaVision before it was released was Hulkling. Hulkling is known for his relationship with Billy Maximoff/William Kaplan in the comics.

The Agatha series included a boyfriend for Billy in Miles Gutierrez-Riley's Eddie, with many theorizing he could turn out to be a different take on Teddy Altman (Hulkling's original persona).

As Schaeffer explained to Entertainment Weekly, "there were early conversations" about the character, even noting that Eddie "was originally called Teddy." However, Marvel axed the idea of Hulkling being part of this series.

She did go on to note that "he is not Hulkling" in this show specifically, with the Eddie name then being a tribute to somebody who is "important to the writers' room:"

"There were early conversations [about Hulkling]. [Eddie] was originally called Teddy because we were looking at the artwork and thinking about that. That was a Marvel decision to not have him be Hulkling for the purposes of our show. Within our show, he is not Hulkling, but we pivoted to Eddie because he is named after a person that is important to the writers' room. It wasn't sort of teasing the fans, it was one of those lovely tributes to somebody who matters to us."

Previous rumors had hinted at Gutierrez-Riley's role in Agatha All Along being Hulkling, but after that news came to light in January 2023, the idea was changed internally. As of writing, there is no official casting for Hulkling and no public plans to include him in any Marvel Studios projects.

BONUS: Madisynn

Marvel

2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduced MCU fans to a wild character in Madisynn King, played by Patti Guggenheim. She quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her unique relationship with Wong and the self-proclaimed unexpected placing of the "y" in her name.

According to Schaeffer (via the House of R podcast), Madisynn was even on her list of potential characters to include in Agatha All Along.

Discussing Evan Peters' return as Ralph Bohner in Episode 6, Schaeffer explained how he was the perfect choice to be "the vehicle of the exposition dump" for Billy and Eddie:

"I wish I could remember how the idea came up, but the idea of [Ralph Bohner] being the vehicle of the exposition dump, I was like 'Perfect!,' because he can make anything entertaining. In the hands of someone else, that’s just bullet points of information, but [him], you don't want to blink, and he’s adding so much texture to it. It felt ultimately really, really right for the show."

If she had not figured out how to use him correctly, she threw out Madisynn as another idea, complimenting her for being "so deeply funny." While she hoped to bring her into the fold, Schaeffer admitted that it would have been "shoehorning" and did not want to force her inclusion just for the sake of having her there:

"And I will say, if I had been unable to find the correct way to deploy him…I don’t think I’ve talked about this, but I really wanted to include the character of Madisynn from 'She-Hulk,' because I think…she is so deeply funny, and she talks about Jake the Goat, and we were like, 'That’s it! Jake the Goat!' The line where Patti is like, 'talk to goats,' that’s because we were all beating our hands against the wall trying to figure out, 'How do we make the goat our gateway?' Like, the literal and figurative gateway of getting Madisynn on The Road, and it just didn’t work. It was shoehorning, and I had to let that go."

All nine episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.