Agatha All Along's creator addressed the question of whether Wanda Maximoff, better known as the Scarlet Witch, is truly dead in the MCU.

Since the end of 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been under the assumption that Wanda Maximoff died in the MCU's main timeline.

While this is only natural, considering she was seemingly crushed by a falling Mount Wundagore, her place as such a powerful MCU hero makes many doubt that fact. On top of that, as is the case in most comic book movies, nobody is ever truly dead.

The original trailer for Agatha All Along did everything it could to confirm Wanda's death as fans saw Wanda's body lying near a creek during Agatha's Episode 1 investigation.

Agatha All Along Creator on Wanda Maximoff Being Dead

Marvel

Speaking with The Wrap, Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer once again tackled the topic of Wanda Maximoff being dead in the MCU.

When asked about the ambiguity of Wanda's death, Schaeffer explained that viewers get this information "from Agatha's perspective," and Agatha "does not have the answer" to that question. Although she "saw a dead body" while under Wanda's spell, she does not trust what she saw at the time:

"We wrote that from Agatha’s perspective and as far as Agatha’s concerned, she actually does not have the answer. She has the evidence from her witchified mind. The mind that was under a spell saw a dead body. But she knows she can’t entirely trust that, and she wasn’t there when Wundagore came down. She doesn’t actually know."

Not having that answer leads Agatha to "play with her food" and mess with people over that mystery:

"So if Agatha doesn’t have the answer to a question, what’s she going to do? She’s going to play with her food, you know what I mean? She’s going to mess with people. That’s Agatha being Agatha. That’s Agatha Agatha-ing."

As for the real answer in the larger MCU, Schaeffer avoided answering that question, noting that it was "not [her] department:"

"But as far as the larger MCU of it. Yeah, it is not my department. But as you know, I am forever rooting for Wanda Maximoff to come grace us with her presence."

This comes after another mention of Wanda's death being confirmed in the MCU (as it has by multiple executives) in Agatha All Along Episode 7.

Early in the episode, Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff asked Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness about his mother before Agatha gave him everything but a straight answer:

Billy Maximoff: "Is Wanda Maximoff really dead?" Agatha Harkness: "Yes. No. Maybe." Billy: "Did you see a body?" Agatha: "Yes, I did." Billy: "Did anybody else?" Agatha: "It’s hard to say. Hey, you want straight answers, ask a straight lady."

Will Wanda Maximoff Return in the MCU?

Even with Wanda being dead in the current MCU timeline, her return is one fans are heavily expecting to become a reality in the not-too-distant future. How it happens is still a mystery, but it remains one of the most highly-discussed topics amongst the fandom.

Jac Schaeffer already expressed hope for a Scarlet Witch movie, which would thrust Elizabeth Olsen's heroine back into the spotlight in a big way.

Marketing material from Agatha All Along also already teased Wanda Maximoff's comeback, which came shortly after her son, Billy Maximoff, was fully revealed in Episode 5.

Her return could potentially come as a major turning point during Agatha's two-episode finale, particularly considering how much she has been mentioned in this series. However, that comeback is far from guaranteed this soon.

At the very least, most expect her to be brought back to life for the mega-event that will be 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, which should bring generations of Marvel's top names together on screen. Whether it is saved for that time or delivered earlier, Wanda's return will unquestionably have viewers chatting up a storm.

The first seven episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. Episodes 8 and 9 will be available to stream at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 30.