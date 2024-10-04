A key Marvel Studios executive admitted that Elizabeth Olsen is off the table right now in the MCU.

For those who do not remember, the last audiences saw Olsen's MCU hero, she pulled an entire mountain (Mount Wundagore) onto herself at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, seemingly dying.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe - An Official Timeline book looked to confirm this back in 2022, even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige played coy about what audiences saw. Loki and Doctor Strange writer Michael Waldron also added that her so-called death was "up for interpretation."

Things developed even further when Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha All Along series showed Wanda Maximoff’s apparent corpse—name tag and all.

Wanda Maximoff Is Off the Table... For Now

Marvel

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about Agatha All Along, Marvel Studios executive Mary Livanos commented on what exactly happened to The Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

When asked by the outlet if the new Agatha series will definitively answer the question about the fate of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, she noted that "Wanda was taken off the table" at the end of Multiverse of Madness and that "fans will have to tune in to find out more:"

"Well, I can tell you that Agatha has been trapped in Wanda’s distorted spell, and of course, after the events of 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' Wanda was taken off the table. So I think fans will have to tune in to find out more. That’s all I can say."

What Is Next for the Scarlet Witch in the MCU?

Sure, Wanda Maximoff might be dead on a table in Agatha All Along, but there is no way her story is done.

Previously, while talking with Extra in 2022, Elizabeth Olsen teased that "there's a couple different versions of what could happen" when it comes to her character’s future. A comment like that suggests that the actress does not expect Multiverse of Madness to be her last MCU project.

There is still a chance she could pop up in Agatha All Along before it is said and done, but it does not look like she will play a key role. Rumor has it though that her son, Billy Maximoff, will, thanks to Joe Locke’s 'Teen'—surely he will get to meet his mother.

Then there is the Vision Quest television show, where Deadline suggested "there is a possibility" for Olsen to show up (which was first rumored in 2022). Some have even suggested that she could return to play Virginia, Vision’s android wife, whom he builds to experience a family in the comics.

That would undoubtedly provide perfect parallels to the couple’s time in WandaVision.

Given how important the Scarlet Witch is to the MCU Multiverse as well, it is hard to imagine she will not play a role in Avengers: Secret Wars at some point.

Give her a few years, and perhaps Elizabeth Olsen could stick around long enough to utter the iconic phrase, “No More Mutants.”

Wanda's dead body can be seen in Agatha All Along when it airs every Wednesday on Disney+.