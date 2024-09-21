Marvel Studios Confirms Death of Key WandaVision Character

Marvel Studios' newest entry, Agatha All Along, killed off a fan-favorite supporting character from its MCU predecessor, WandaVision.

While fans are more than familiar with the MCU's theatrical sequels, MCU follow-up efforts to Disney+ shows are becoming increasingly more popular in the Multiverse Saga. This trend continues with Agatha All Along, whose story directly continues the adventure laid out three years ago in 2021's WandaVision.

Surprising many fans, almost all of the actors behind the Westview residents were confirmed to return in this highly anticipated Phase 5 series. However, not all of the town's personalities were accounted for as Agatha's solo run began.

WandaVision Character Offed in Agatha All Along

Episode 2 of Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along confirmed that Fred Melamed's Todd Davis/Arthur Hart had passed away.

Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness sought out Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon Davis to invite the Westview resident to her "party" so she could assemble her coven. However, Sharon hesitated, telling Agatha that she hadn't "been to a party since Mr. Davis passed away."

Marvel Studios

Melamed first made his MCU debut in Episode 1 of WandaVision, playing the role of Mr. Hart in the 1950s era of Wanda Maximoff's sitcom-inspired Hex.

Mr. Hart is Vision's boss at the Computational Services company, and later in the episode, he and Mrs. Davis have dinner with Wanda and Vision at their house. He then chokes on food before Vision saves his life, leading to a promotion at work for the android.

Marvel Studios

While Mr. Hart only appears in that single episode, Episode 4 reveals that his true identity is Todd Davis as Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis and Randall Park's Jimmy Woo analyze the Westview anomaly.

Although Mr. Davis did not come back for this series, Agatha All Along brought back numerous WandaVision cast members to reprise their roles in a new TV-show-based reality for Episode 1.

Did Mr. Davis Ge in WandaVision or Agatha All Along?

Although Agatha All Along confirms that Mr. Davis had not been alive for some time, his death has been a topic of conversation going back as far as WandaVision's debut.

As noted above, Melamed only made an appearance in one episode of the original show. Meanwhile, Debra Jo Rupp's Sharon Davis was seen for a moment in Episode 8 having a cup of coffee by herself with no Mr. Davis in sight.

Considering he was never seen again, fans theorized that Mr. Davis had already passed away before the events of WandaVision.

Looking at the way Wanda brought Vision back to life for her own fantasy, giving Mrs. Davis her husband again would be far from shocking, especially in a classic 1950s setting.

As Agatha All Along continues into its next seven episodes, viewers will be eager to see if any other WandaVision characters are in danger of being killed off.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 3 will debut at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 27.