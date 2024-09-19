Agatha All Along Episode 1 Cast: Every WandaVision Actor & Character Who Appears (Photos)

Agatha All Along Episode 1 is now out to the public, as fans see how many WandaVision actors return for the MCU spin-off.

As the MCU adds new sequel-style stories to Disney+, Agatha All Along expands on that list by continuing the story first laid out in 2021's WandaVision. It marks Agatha’s first appearance in the franchise since, pulling the curtain back on the immensely powerful magic-wielder.

During development, Marvel confirmed that multiple WandaVision stars would be back for Agatha All Along to flesh out its story. It became clear that Westview would take center stage once more after the MCU’s first Disney+ show used the town to take the fandom by storm at the start of the Multiverse Saga.

Every WandaVision Actor & Character in Agatha All Along Episode 1

Warning - the rest of this article includes spoilers from Agatha All Along Episode 1.

Kathryn Hahn - Agnes O’Connor / Agatha Harkness

Kathryn Hahn

Leading the way in Agatha All Along is Kathryn Hahn as the titular Agatha Harkness, making her long-awaited return after serving as WandaVision's main villain.

Agatha's main role in WandaVision saw her as Agnes, Wanda Maximoff's nosy neighbor who was always by Wanda's side before revealing her true nature (in the hit single "Agatha All Along"). Eventually, Wanda defeated Agatha and banished her to Westview, making her "nosy neighbor" role permanent in the sitcom reality.

Agatha All Along sees Agnes O'Connor come back as a detective with the Westview Police Department (WPD) investigating a dead body. Eventually learning that the dead body is that of Wanda Maximoff, Agnes claws her way out of Wanda's spell to become Agatha again as she hopes to regain her powers.

Hahn is best known for her roles in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Parks & Recreation, and Afternoon Delight.

David Payton - Herb

David Payton

David Payton returns to his WandaVision role of John Collins, who is known in the sitcom reality as Herb Feldman.

Herb was one of Wanda and Vision's neighbors in WandaVision. Fans saw him work with the neighborhood watch along with Vision and take part in Vision's magic performance in Episode 2

In Agatha All Along, Herb is Agnes' partner at the WPD, working as a detective and investigating the death of the Jane Doe body in the creek early in the episode. When Agatha breaks out, he informs her that she's been stuck in Westview for three years, all while trying to avoid staring at his naked nosy neighbor.

Payton's other major credits include Blindspotting, Chicago PD, and Waves.

Emma Caulfield Ford - Dottie

Marvel Studios

Also returning from WandaVision as Dottie Jones/Sarah Proctor in Agatha All Along is Emma Caulfield Ford.

In WandaVision, Dottie was the "Queen Bee" of Westview, leading the planning committee and helping organize Westview's talent show. She was best known for helping bring the "for the children" saying into the spotlight.

Dottie plays a much different role in Agatha All Along as the Westview librarian, helping Agnes find a certain library book as part of her investigation. Later, she's seen as Sarah Proctor again, hiding her daughter's eyes when Agatha is out in the middle of the road naked and talking to Herb.

Caulfield has a history with spooky stories and superhero projects, boasting credits in The CW's Supergirl and Fear the Walking Dead. Her most recognizable role is that of Anya in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

David Lengel - Jones

David Lengel

Westview's best mustache is back in the game as David Lengel reprises his WandaVision role as Phil Jones/Harold Proctor in Agatha All Along.

WandaVision saw Jones fired from Vision's Computational Services company in Episode 1 before performing a piano piece in Episode 2. In the real world, he was seen putting up flyers advertising piano lessons.

Jones's role in Agatha All Along sees him playing the police chief of the WPD, telling Agnes how the DNA samples taken from the body match soil from Eastern Europe. He also makes it clear to Agatha how hard she's working, telling her to go home, and later, he is seen alongside Sarah as Harold on the front lawn of their house.

Some of Lengel's most notable credits include Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Jungle Cruise, and Doom Patrol.

Asif Ali - Norm

Asif Ali

Asif Ali makes his second MCU appearance in Agatha All Along, returning to his role from WandaVision as Norm Gentilucci/Abilash Tandon.

In WandaVision, Norm is one of Vision's co-workers and even gets a moment where Vision breaks him out of the Hex reality as he freaks out learning what's happened. Along with helping alert Vision to the fact that Wanda created the Hex, he cracks a few jokes about Vision being a "walking computer" and robot-esque.

Agatha All Along places Norm in the role of a pawn shop owner, helping Agnes analyze the broach she found and helping her find the hair bundle locked inside it. Later, he's seen as Abilash again, taking a run on the street before quickly turning around at the sight of Agatha.

Also known for his comedy special, Ali's work can be seen in Wrecked, Mr. Robinson, and Don't Worry Darling.

Amos Glick - Dennis the Mailman

Amos Glick

WandaVision supporting actor Amos Glick comes back into the MCU for another round in Agatha All Along as Dennis Webber, better known as Dennis the Mailman.

In the original series, Dennis became memorable for his "Don't shoot, I'm just the messenger" line of dialogue, which he uttered to both Wanda and Agnes while delivering Westview's mail.

While Dennis does not get much screen time in Agatha All Along yet, he is the star of one of the episode's creepiest moments. Fans see him looking through a bookshelf at Agnes as she analyzes a set of burned books, telling her that every copy of the one she's looking for was destroyed.

Glick's other past credits include Lady in the Lake, Popovich: Road to Hollywood, and Agents of SHIELD.

Debra Jo Rupp - Mrs. Hart

Debra Jo Rupp

Hollywood veteran Debra Jo Rupp jumps back into the MCU for Agatha All Along as she plays her WandaVision role of Sharon Davis/Mrs. Hart.

Mrs. Hart was the wife of Mr. Hart, Vision's boss at work in WandaVision, who joined Wanda and Vision for dinner at their house before Mr. Hart nearly choked to death. Sharon is seen in a later episode sitting at a coffee shop by herself as fans presumed Mr. Hart was no longer around.

Agatha All Along gives Sharon a few seconds of screen time in Episode 1 as she accidentally drives into Joe Locke's Teen with her car. She gets out for a second as Agatha urges her to stay back while she arrests the young man.

Rupp is a sitcom legend thanks to her portrayal of Kitty Foreman in 200 episodes of That '70s Show, and she even reprises the role in Netflix's That '90s Show.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. Episode 3 will debut at 6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, September 27.