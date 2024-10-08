Marvel Studios Pays Tribute to Fan-Favorite WandaVision Character After Their MCU Death

After a key character from Agatha All Along met her demise, Marvel opted to pay its respects.

Agatha All Along follows Kathryn Hahn as she assembles an eclectic coven of other magic users to walk the Witches’ Road, a mystical path in another dimension that grants those who reach the end whatever they choose.

The coven will face several trials along the way. Unfortunately, not everyone emerged from the first test with their lives.

Marvel Honors Sharon Davis From Agatha All Along

The official social media presence for Marvel in Ireland and the UK posted on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram an image of a Westview Historical Society membership card belonging to Debra Jo Rupp’s Sharon Davis, who was killed at the end of Agatha All Along’s third episode.

The caption for Marvel’s post reads, “Sharon Davis, keeping Westview green” and includes a green heart emoji. This refers to the character’s gardening prowess, firmly established earlier in the series.

MCU fans will remember that Sharon Davis was forced to act as Mrs. Hart during the events of 2021’s WandaVision, compelled through a hex created by the Scarlet Witch herself, Wanda Maximoff. Thus, Agatha is stuck on the Mrs. Hart name and repeatedly referred to Sharon as such in the first few episodes.

Earlier in Agatha All Along’s run on Disney+, Sharon revealed that her husband, Mr. Davis died in the time since WandaVision. This family clearly can’t catch a break.

Is Sharon Davis Really Dead?

Agatha All Along, thus far, is a narratively twisty show. For example, the true identity of Joe Locke’s Teen is being kept under wraps, and many have also assumed that Agatha isn’t being entirely truthful about whether she’s traveled the Witches’ Road before.

Marvel wants viewers to stay on their toes with this one. Interestingly enough, Debra Jo Rupp, the fan-favorite actress behind the Sharon Davis character in Agatha All Along, dropped an intriguing tidbit about her character’s true fate to TVLine:

“So, you need to watch more. But yes, I’m very pleased with Sharon’s arc.”

Rupp is likely hinting at some sort of comeback or resurrection for Sharon, especially since she’s so satisfied with her overall story arc. Viewers will need to wait and see how these plot threads unfurl throughout Agatha All Along’s next six episodes.

New episodes of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along drop on Disney+ every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. The next installment arrives on Wednesday, October 2.