Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her X-Men Crossover Hopes for MCU Future

Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen has big hopes to see her character in some kind of X-Men crossover in the MCU's future.

Olsen hasn't been seen in action since her supposed death on Mount Wundergore in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although it's clear that nobody expects her MCU story as the Scarlet Witch to be over.

After all, the Multiverse will only continue to expand in the Multiverse Saga, and viewers are already eagerly awaiting the X-Men's imminent arrival to the party after Disney finally obtained the rights to use the Mutants in the MCU.

Elizabeth Olsen Wants X-Men Crossover

Marvel

Speaking at the TJH Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, MCU star Elizabeth Olsen shared where she wants to see the Scarlet Witch go in the franchise moving forward, especially with the possibility of crossing over with the X-Men.

When asked what she wants to be changed with Wanda Maximoff, Olsen admitted that she wants "to figure out the whole Mutant thing," expressing a desire to explore that side of her history and possibly meet other MCU Mutants:

"Oh gosh, I just want to figure out the whole Mutant thing. Like, that’s really…and none of us can do anything about it. Like, we can’t do anything about it. We’re not X-Men, but gosh. I just would love to explore that so much. I think, X-Men was definitely my first experience with superhero-type films."

This comes after Marvel potentially set the stage for Wanda's retcon into being a Mutant, with Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel also reworked in the MCU to have Mutant DNA.

Olsen also previously expressed hope that she'd have the opportunity to say one iconic line from Marvel Comics' run with the Scarlet Witch - "no more Mutants."

Will Olsen's Scarlet Witch Get Her X-Men Crossover?

Looking at how Marvel plans to integrate the X-Men into the MCU, many are wondering if and when Olsen will get her chance to interact with other Mutants under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

In the most immediate future will be Deadpool 3, which will bring in Multiversal variants of characters from all across Marvel history, with a chance that Olsen could find her way in either through an Earth-616 comeback or another Variant of herself.

Most are also expecting her to find her way back in some form for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is also looking to bust the door open with Mutant characters from other Marvel properties of the past.

But no matter where and how she comes back, it appears that the Scarlet Witch's Mutant history may finally be on its way to becoming prominent if Olsen has anything to say about it.

Olsen can be seen in both WandaVision and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness from Phase 4, both of which are streaming on Disney+.