Elizabeth Olsen Just Teased Scarlet Witch’s Big Return

Scarlet Witch has been away from the MCU spotlight for almost a year, last appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but now Elizabeth Olsen has finally teased the massive future awaiting this fan-favorite character and when fans can expect her to return.

Olsen has been a massive part of the MCU since her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, playing the character Wanda Maximoff, who has risen to some prominence in the Marvel line-up.

Her first solo project, Wandavision, expanded on Scarlet Witch in significant ways. While it was a risky endeavor for Marvel, it became an instant success and laid the groundwork for Multiverse of Madness.

Understandably, MCU fans everywhere are eager to see what the future holds for the Scarlet Witch.

Exciting Future Awaits Olsen’s Scarlet Witch

Marvel

In a recent appearance at Kuwait’s Comfest Con, Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen has let slip some exciting news for Marvel fans.

During a question and answer session, a fan asked the actress what storyline she would like to take on for Wanda Maximoff, whom Olsen plays in the MCU.

However, it seems that this question touched on some critical points for what lies ahead for Scarlet Witch, as Olsen shared that "if [she] were to tell you exactly what [she] would want," then it would "be spoiling something" that is already in the works at Marvel Studios.

Because of this, the actress was unable to give much more away but did share that Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, "genuinely asks [the cast] what [they] would want to do with the character" and that their thoughts and ideas are taken into consideration for future projects:

"Well, honestly, if I were to tell you exactly what I would want, I think I would be spoiling something. Because Kevin Feige genuinely asks us what we want to do with the character and then he does it. So… I don’t know if I can share, but I just want to come back!"

While Olsen could not spoil the character's future, she offered her gratitude for how huge the role has become when asked how she felt about Wanda Maximoff's growth.

When Olsen was first cast as the Sokovia-born Wanda Maximoff, she revealed that she had "no idea how far it would take [her]" and had only signed onto "two movies and maybe a cameo in another one:"

"I didn’t know that was in my cards when I signed up for ['Avengers: Age of Ultron']… I only knew I was gonna do like two movies and maybe a cameo in another one."

Of course, Wanda has gone on to have an extensive story that remains important to the MCU's storyline. And Marvel has given the actress "so much to work on."

Olsen maintains that it's been a "very fun journey" and "something [she'll] forever be grateful for, for the rest of [her] life."

"So, I really had no idea how far it would take me. And they’ve given me so much to do, and so much to work on, and it’s something I’ll forever be grateful for, for the rest of my life. It’s been a very fun journey."

The actress is also proud of how the character has been used and shares that "the response" from "the fans about Scarlet witch, and Wanda... has been really overwhelmingly positive:"

"And I think the best part is that I think we’ve been able to use the character in a really satisfying way for the fans, and I feel like the response that we get from the fans about Scarlet Witch, and Wanda, and how we’ve been able to use her has been really overwhelmingly positive. And so it’s really amazing to have the interaction with the fans in that way."

Just How Will Scarlet Witch Return?

While Olsen remained tight-lipped about the plans for Scarlet Witch, she has provided plenty of insight, adding to the speculation of when and how the character will return to screens.

Last year, Olsen sat down with Fandango and discussed the future of her MCU character following her previous MCU film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and shared that she doesn't "have any ideas" about the future of Maximoff.

Much like Andrew Garfield, who denied that he was reprising his role as Peter Parker while filming for Spider-Man: No Way Home, this was likely a lie to distract fans from spoiling the character's future ahead of time - especially as the actress also expressed that she would enjoy playing the character as an older woman.

Olsen also expressed a desire to appear in a crossover with the X-Men, a team that Marvel currently has plans to reboot within the MCU. However, Marvel Vice-President Nate Moore has admitted that the reboot might be "a few years out."

Still, when the reboot is eventually realized, Olsen said she would love to appear in a crossover with the mutant team, given that her MCU character was/is "such a huge part of those [X-Men] comics."

More recently, fans saw Wanda in Multiverse of Madness. Olsen admitted that there is now a plethora of different directions to take the character following the Doctor Strange sequel. She hopes that the future of the character will "teeter off into something exciting" soon.

Of course, with the MCU's Phase 5 now in full swing, and both Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty just around the corner, the future is bright for Scarlet Witch and fans may not have to wait long to finally be reunited with Wanda Maximoff.