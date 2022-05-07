White Vision's Marvel Return Teased by Elizabeth Olsen

The romance between Paul Bettany's Vision and Olsen's Wanda came to the forefront in Avengers: Infinity War but was abruptly snatched away when Thanos killed the synthezoid in order to collect the Mind Stone from his head.

While that might have seemed like the end of the line for Vision, during WandaVision it was revealed that the SWORD agency had repurposed the character's body into a new weapon that could kill Wanda, White Vision.

This new version of Vision, dubbed White Vision, failed at his task when he eventually regained the memories of the original Vision, causing him to question his identity and flee Westview.

What became of White Vision since then remains a mystery, but there's hope that he may meet Wanda again at some point in the MCU's future.

Elizabeth Olsen Wants to Reunite With White Vision

Marvel

A big supporter of Wanda and White Vision's reunion is none other than Elizabeth Olsen herself, who told ComicBook in an interview that she would love to work with "Paul Bettany's painted faces" again.

"I always want to be reunited with Paul Bettany painted faces. That face is amazing."

When asked whether she knows Wanda's future post-Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen responded by saying she genuinely doesn't know where things go from here:

"I don't. I don't. I think fans usually have the best ideas and I genuinely don't know where we go from here and what the limitations are of the MCU because I don't follow what their plans are.... I feel like the fans always know what the plans are, even when they're not announced. And so I don't.

Despite not knowing what plans Marvel Studios may have for Wanda, the actress did have a few ideas of her own. Olsen said she's interested in a Wanda "who's aging from her power" and that she would "love to be old:"

"There are a few images in my head of, I think they're from Witch's Row, as she's aging and decaying, while using her power and there's something in that, this older woman, who's aging from her power, that I'm interested in. And I don't really know what that means, but I kind of would love to be old."

Could White Vision Return to the MCU?

Despite her immense popularity with fans, the future of Wanda Maximoff in the MCU is in doubt following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Olsen has also stayed quiet on her next Marvel appearance but has made it clear she would be excited to return as the Scarlet Witch again. There are definitely plenty of places her character could show up next, but when or how that happens remains to be seen.

White Vision's fate also remains unknown. It was rumored that Paul Bettany would return in the Doctor Strange sequel, but this turned out not to be true. However, Bettany has speculated that he will appear as White Vision again, saying "I assume at some point I will be putting on my tights and cloak for another outing, but I don't know when that might be."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also teased that the pair's stories would continue beyond Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so there's still hope for Wanda and Vision fans. With both Marvel actors so keen to continue the journeys of their characters, it seems a natural bet that Wanda and White Vision will cross paths at some point. The question is, when?