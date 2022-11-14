Avengers 6 Rumored to Feature Many X-Men Heroes

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be arguably the biggest single project ever released in the MCU, and rumors even indicate that characters like the X-Men are in play for its cast.

Even though Avengers 6 was recently delayed until 2026, Earth's Mightiest Heroes are in for the crossover event of all crossover events as the Multiverse Saga comes to its epic conclusion. By that time, fans will have also gotten their first taste of the MCU's Fantastic Four and X-Men as well, with the first movies featuring those heroes coming in late 2024 and early 2025.

And now that those teams will officially be part of the MCU's grand narrative by that point, the obvious question is whether they'll be included as part of the roster that goes against Kang the Conqueror and likely Doctor Doom.

Well, a new rumor has indicated that this is what Marvel Studios hopes will happen as Phase 6 comes to its epic conclusion.

Kevin Feige's Plans for X-Men in Avengers 6

Marvel

The Heavy Spoilers YouTube channel shared a rumor regarding Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige's ultimate plan for 2026's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Feige's vision is reportedly to feature a scene reminiscent of the Portals scene in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, this one opening the doors far past just the MCU itself. The MCU leader wants to include both past live-action Spider-Men, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, and even "several X-Men cast members" along with the Fantastic Four as Kang makes his presence felt in numerous dimensions:

"Feige's dream and his vision is to have a similar scene to the Portals one at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, instead of just being restricted to MCU characters, we'll have multiple Marvel franchises converging at this point. This will include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, several X-Men cast members, Fantastic Four ones, and so on and so forth. Kang will have ravaged multiple dimensions at this point, and there will be a final stand against him."

Avengers 6 Going For The Big Guns

Avengers: Endgame's "Portals" scene is regarded to this day as the pinnacle moment in MCU history, bringing together nearly every hero from the franchise's first 11 years of movies since kicking off with Iron Man. But if this rumor about Kevin Feige proves to be true, that scene could look like a comparative ripple in the water with nearly every Marvel movie in history being represented in Avengers 6.

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will have already made his MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool 3, giving him one last chance at a leading role alongside Ryan Reynolds as the two popular mutants move from their universe into the Marvel Studios timeline. But he could be far from the only mutant to make his way over from 20th Century Fox's movies, with Feige seemingly intent on pulling out all the stops as Kang wreaks havoc across the Multiverse.

Phase 4 has already laid out a few early teases for moments like this thanks to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, more recently, Patrick Stewart's Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But with more than three years until Avengers 6 actually premieres, there is plenty of time for Marvel Studios to take that idea even further as Feige looks to deliver the biggest movie in Marvel history and possibly the biggest in all of pop culture.

Avengers: Secret Wars will premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026.