Doctor Strange 2 Reveals Clever Way Patrick Stewart Filmed X-Men Scenes (Photos)

Marvel Studios' most recent theatrical hit, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw the titular Master of the Mystic Arts get thrown into an interdimensional mess. He meets MCU newcomer America Chavez, a teenager with the ability to punch holes in space-time to other universes. As it turned out, Wanda Maximoff aka The Scarlet Witch was pursuing America in order to kill her and take her power.

One thing leads to another and Strange and Chavez find themselves looking for the Book of Vishanti on Earth-838. It's there that they encounter the Illuninati, a group of powerful superheroes who convene to make decisions that decide the fate of their universe. Included in the Illuminati are a Variant of Strange's nemesis, Karl Mordo, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four and none other than Professor Charles Xavier, brought to life yet again by the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart.

In the movie, Charles has traded in his classic wheelchair for a hoverchair highly reminiscent of the one the character used in X-Men: The Animated Series from the early 90s.

New Images Reveal The Truth Behind Xavier's Hoverchair

In the new featurette, "Constructing the Multiverse" from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' digital home release, a new glimpse can be found of how Charles Xavier's hoverchair was filmed. As one can see, only the top portion of the chair was created as a physical prop, with the rest being filled in with digital effects.

Stewart speaks with Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi.

The X-Men and Star Trek star shoots his scenes.

Raimi examines the footage that was just shot.

Stewart shares a friendly moment with co-star Benedict Wong.

The X-Men Theme Intensifies

Now, another version of Stewart's Professor Xavier used a hoverchair previously, in the 20th Century Fox-produced X-Men film Days of Future Past. But it almost looked more like a floating harness and nothing like the large, bright yellow mode of transportation that fans of the classic cartoon know so well.

It should also be mentioned that in the film, as Xavier floats up to his spot on the balcony, the animated X-Men theme plays. The Professor is also wearing a green suit and striped tie, an outfit that is instantly recognizable as what he wore in The Animated Series, further driving home that this is all meant to be a thoughtful homage to the 1990s television series.

Of course, Xavier's screentime was short-lived, literally, as a Darkhold-corrupted Wanda snaps his neck as he tries to use his abilities to help her. Stewart, however, has said that there might be more Marvel appearances in-store for him as his iconic character. One has to admire the continued enthusiasm the octogenarian shows for his acting work.

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+ and will be available for digital home release on Tuesday, July 26.