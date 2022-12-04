Avengers 6 Reportedly Eyeing Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire & More Icons

A new rumor has suggested that Marvel Studios wants past Marvel stars, such as Hugh Jackman and Tobey Maguire, for Avengers: Secret Wars.

Following the events and success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Marvel fans expected the MCU to regroup and rebuild. What those same fans didn't know is how the red brand would try to top the conclusion of the Infinity Saga, if it was even possible at all.

While time has yet to confirm the latter, the red brand's plans are beginning to come together as the newly crowned Multiverse Saga has set its sights on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars.

Set to release in 2025 and 2026 respectively, both films have Multiversal, crossover potential; and now, a new rumor has hinted at just who Marvel Studios has in mind for its epic Secret Wars cast.

Marvel Wants Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire for Avengers 6

Marvel

According to Heavy Spoilers, Marvel Studios is reportedly "aiming to get as many heavy hitters as they can," including that of "Hugh Jackman's Wolverine... Tobey Maguires, and so on" for minor roles in Avengers: Secret Wars:

"Now, when I did my last video, I talked about how Feige was trying to get every major character from a Marvel movie in [Avengers: Secret Wars] in some form or another. There’s a number of franchises such as the Fox X-Men universe, Fantastic Four, and so on, and they’re aiming to get as many heavy hitters as they can. So your Hugh Jackman’s Wolverines, Andrew Garfields, Tobey Maguires, and so on, they’re who they’re really trying to nail down."

Of course, Tobey Maguire has already appeared in the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Hugh Jackman is already confirmed to appear in Deadpool 3.

This supports one of the channel's previous rumors which claimed Feige wants Avengers 6 to feature Marvel characters from past and present franchises in an Endgame portals-like sequence.

But even though this isn't the first time the channel has reported on this type of rumor, fans are encouraged to "take this all with a pinch of salt:"

“Now, take this all with a pinch of salt as the script is still being worked on and the final plot details definitely won’t be nailed down yet."

Still, these repeating rumors do provide an "idea" of what Marvel Studios has planned for the Multiverse Saga's conclusion and the future of the MCU:

"However, this is more of a rough idea of what they plan to do and how the MCU will look after the events that happen in Phase 6."

Who Else is Marvel Studios Eyeing for Secret Wars?

Marvel

Since Endgame featured almost every MCU character to date in a single sequence, bringing every Marvel franchise together in a single film is the next logical step. In fact, given what Marvel Studios has established in Phase 4 with Variants, timelines, and alternative universes, the plan is obvious.

The question now is just who can Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige get from past non-MCU franchises to sign on.

As mentioned in this rumor, Tobey Maguire is likely at the top of the list, as is Andrew Garfield after their thrilling team-up in 2021.

Leading up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and even after the film, there was evidence suggesting the two Spideys were interested in future cameos.

Just what the current Spider-Man franchise will look like moving forward remains to be seen, but these former web slingers are a must given their presence in No Way Home is a mini-preview of what Secret Wars could offer.

Of course, this same rule will apply to Wolverine's Hugh Jackman upon his MCU debut in 2024's Deadpool threequel. And, since his reprisal was announced just after D23, he may have already signed a multi-picture deal with the red brand.

So who else does Marvel Studios have in mind?

Marvel already succeeded in bringing back Patrick Stewart's Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Having him return with Ian McKellen's Magneto, as well as the younger versions of their characters played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender, would surely pique fan interest.

Another big get would be MCU alum, Chris Evans. But instead of Steve Rogers, Evans could reprise his role as Johnny Storm from Fox's first swing at the Fantastic Four. No doubt there will be a number of other rumors about Avengers 6 and its nostalgia-packed cast between now and 2026.

But for now, it will be interesting to see how the MCU's Multiverse Saga continues to unfold and how it sets the stage for Marvel's next Endgame-level event.

Avengers: Secret Wars is currently slated to release May 1, 2026.