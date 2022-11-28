Avengers 6: James McAvoy Addresses Rumored X-Men Return In MCU Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is rumored to feature many cameos across the MCU's Multiverse, and one former X-Men actor has addressed if he's willing to return in the epic crossover.

Avengers 6 has been the main subject of discussion lately due to several rumors that started to emerge online.

A past report revealed that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is aiming for Secret Wars to feature almost all the major characters from current and past franchises in some capacity. Moreover, this plan for Avengers 6 is also rumored to include many X-Men heroes.

This would mean that past X-Men actors like James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart could end up reprising their Marvel roles in the crossover movie.

Now, a new update has revealed whether Marvel Studios has been in touch with McAvoy regarding the potential comeback.

Will James McAvoy Return in Avengers 6?

Marvel

Speaking with GQ, Charles Xavier actor James McAvoy addressed the possibility of returning as the X-Men character in Avengers: Secret Wars.

McAvoy first revealed his thoughts about returning as Professor X in a future Marvel movie:

“I'm very quick to say, ‘No, I'm done.’ Or ‘I'm not that bothered about coming back.’ Because you move forward.”

When asked if Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already called him about a potential comeback amid rumors of Secret Wars featuring many X-Men heroes, McAvoy said that he's "definitely not got the call" while also reassuring that he won't tell them if he did:

“I’ve definitely not got the call. And if I did I would definitely not be telling you.”

In a previous Instagram Live broadcast last March, the X-Men star provided a disappointing update about a Marvel return, with McAvoy responding with “No, I don’t think so” when asked if he misses playing the character.

Meanwhile, in 2021, McAvoy revealed that he "feel[s] quite satisfied with what [he] got out of [Professor X] as a performer," but clarified that he "never say[s] never."

What James McAvoy's Avengers 6 Return Means

James McAvoy's latest comments suggest that he at least has an idea of whether or not his version of Charles Xavier will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Of course, the actor won't spoil if he will return, but his remarks seem to indicate that he's willing to become the leader of the X-Men again.

An MCU movie filled with previous characters from past Marvel projects would definitely up the excitement level for Avengers 6, but giving these characters a chance to have a significant role would work wonders. McAvoy's potential return as Charles Xavier alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes would serve as the audience's introduction to the MCU's mutants.

At this stage, the MCU's mutants have yet to officially appear so seeing past X-Men characters from Fox's Marvel universe would be a great way to reintroduce fans to these heroes before Marvel Studios showcase the franchise's rebooted versions.

Whatever the case, seeing McAvoy return as Professor X would be an amazing send-off for the character that he portrayed for several years.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to premiere in theaters on May 1, 2026.