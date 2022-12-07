Avengers 6: X-Men's Colossus Actor Addresses If He'll Appear In MCU Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars looks to build one of the most massive MCU casts in comic-book movie history, and recently, the original man behind Colossus in Fox's X-Men movies addressed his chances of joining the fray.

The X-Men look to join the MCU for the first time over the coming years, with Marvel Studios reportedly planning to bring as many past mutant actors as possible into the fray for Avengers 6. And with that movie being only a few years away and the X-Men slowly moving from the Fox movies into the MCU timeline, former stars from those films have tackled the question - will their characters be involved with Phase 6's Avengers event?

Recently, Beast star Kelsey Grammar expressed his own desire to reprise his role at least once in the MCU, having last played Hank McCoy in a quick cameo from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

And after that, another star from the original X-Men trilogy shared his own desire to star in the MCU, although his role has gotten a little complicated over the last few years.

X-Men's Colossus Star Open to Secret Wars

In the original X-Men trilogy and X-Men: Days of Future Past, the role of Colossus was played by Daniel Cudmore, although he was replaced by Stephan Kapicic in both of Fox's Deadpool movies.

Recently, Cudmore responded to a fan on one of his Instagram posts asking if he would return as Colossus for Marvel Studios' Avengers: Secret Wars. Putting it simply, he told the fan “if they ask me, absolutely!”

On a separate Instagram post, another fan told Cudmore that he must return as Colossus, to which he replied "cheers."

In February 2022, Cudmore spoke with the Traversing the Stars YouTube channel about what he's heard concerning a potential comeback as Colossus through the Multiverse, along with more characters being brought back for the MCU. While he hadn't heard anything since he last appeared in Days of Future Past in 2014, he sees no reason why Marvel shouldn't bring back those heroes with "so many great characters in that universe" to pick from:

“I haven’t heard a thing. I don’t know how that is going to play out, being that… once Days of Future Past [ended], that was the last one that I had done. And then with the whole sort of, whatever went down with Deadpool, I don’t know if… I would go and play in that world. But as far as just bringing X-Men back, I don’t see why they shouldn’t. There’s so many great characters in that universe… The movies can just do so well on their own. But like all these gigantic ensemble features with all the characters, like why not? Why not bring them in?”

Will OG Colossus Return for Secret Wars?

If the rumors are to be believed, Marvel appears to be adamant about bringing together as many actors from past Marvel movies as possible to make Avengers 6 the biggest comic-book movie ever put on screen. And should the studio ask Daniel Cudmore to reprise his role, however small it may be, it seems that he would be happy and willing to suit up in the mo-cap outfit once again to bring his take on Colossus back into the fold.

For now, Stefan Kapicic seems set to continue playing his own version of Colossus in 2024's Deadpool 3, although that film will start to explore all corners of the Multiverse with Hugh Jackman's inclusion as Wolverine. Throw the Time Variance Authority into that crockpot, and there could even be a chance for Wade and his Colossus to encounter Cudmore's take on the hero from back in the day with Deadpool known for his fourth-wall-breaking mayhem.

But for Avengers 6 specifically, it would not come as a shock to see this version of Colossus join forces with his veteran X-Men teammates and the MCU's biggest names alike. Only time will tell who will join that roster and how big it the movie will truly be.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set for its theatrical release on May 1, 2026.