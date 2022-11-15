Former X-Men Star Offers Disney an Ultimatum on MCU Role Reprisal

The man who brought Beast to life in X-Men: The Last Stand spoke on his sincere desire to reprise his Mutant role in the MCU.

Way back when, in the bygone era of 2006, 20th Century Fox wrapped up their original trilogy of X-Men movies with X-Men: The Last Stand, featuring the likes of Kelsey Grammer, Hugh Jackman, and Sir. Patrick Stewart.

The film saw Marvel’s merry Mutants take on their archfoe Magneto and his superpowered army, while also grappling with the fact that a Mutant cure had also been discovered.

Marvel Studios’ own take on the X-Men is obviously some ways off, but it’s largely assumed and expected that they will reboot all that came before from Fox and start anew. But one principal actor from The Last Stand is still ready to leap back into his old role.

Kelsey Grammer Really Wants to Reprise Beast

Marvel

Speaking to MovieWeb, Kelsey Grammer, who, of course, portrayed Hank McCoy/Beast in Fox’s X-Men: The Last Stand, remarked that he has a strong desire to return to the character:

“If they don’t ask me to return to the role of Beast, I’ll never go to Disneyland again. I’d love for them to do that. I want to do that.”

Last year, (via NJ.com) Grammer responded to Beast being recast with Nicholas Hoult for X-Men: First Class in 2011.

“I’d love to do Beast again. Nobody’s really talked to me about it. I think maybe they’re gonna try to do another one. I’m assuming that they would go with, you know, the first is the best.”

The actor even expressed a bit of contempt with being replaced in a 2016 interview with IGN (via DigitalSpy):

“I guess my ego was kind of hurt that they just decided to go back in time all of a sudden and Kelsey Grammer wasn’t Beast anymore. It pissed me off.”

In the same interview, he added:

“I did have a chance to talk to Bryan [Singer] when I heard that there was this cameo back in the time that I had been on – you know, X-Men 3 – so I was delighted that he said, ‘Yeah, what the hell’. I had to fly on a secret plane and stuff like that – it was almost like being in X-Men. I would love to do another one. That character’s great.”

Here, Grammer is referring to his blink-and-you-miss-it cameo in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, during the film’s closing scenes.

Is There a Chance That Grammer Could Return?

Kelsey Grammer may not know what to do with those tossed salads and scrambled eggs (Frasier fans will get that one), but it’s very clear that he knows he wants to play Beast again.

And more power to him. It can’t be easy sitting in the makeup chair for hours on end and being strapped into a blue, fur-covered costume.

But is there even an opportunity for Grammer to inhabit the role again? Well, given the current rumors regarding the forthcoming sixth Avengers movie, there may be some potential.

According to the current word on the virtual street, Kevin Feige would like to stage a massive crossover for Avengers: Secret Wars and bring in just about any available Marvel hero who has ever graced the screen, whether they appeared in an MCU project or not. This would mean Fox’s X-Men characters are fair game.

Of course, that film is four years away, so it remains to be seen what will actually happen. Nonetheless, Avengers: Secret Wars is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.