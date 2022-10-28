New Report Teases Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Return In Upcoming Disney+ Show

Scarlet Witch, Vision
By Richard Nebens Posted:

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch has had an incredible run of success in Phase 4, which started off with her leading efforts in 2021’s WandaVision to kick off the entire Multiverse Saga. She then became the primary antagonist in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although that sequel ended with her seemingly meeting her end on Mount Wundagore.

Considering Wanda is arguably the most powerful character in the MCU, it’s no surprise that fans already expect Olsen to return to the role eventually, particularly with that flash of light that was seen in the rubble.

Many are hoping that her return would include a potential reunion with the love of her life, Vision, who was recently rumored to be the star of his own new series in development for Disney+. Now, that idea may actually come to fruition according to a new rumor that confirms that new show's place in Marvel Studios' future slate.

Scarlet Witch Return Set in Disney+ Show?

White Vision
Marvel

Deadline corroborated Jeff Sneider's recent scoop that Vision Quest is being developed at Marvel Studios and that it would begin its writer's room this coming week.

The outlet also noted that "word is there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear," a sign that it's a safe bet that Olsen will be making a return in Vision Quest.

According to Deadline, Vision Quest will be a WandaVision spin-off series focusing on Paul Bettany's Vision trying to regain his memory and humanity after having his memories transferred to the 'White Vision' version of himself during the series finale.

WandaVision creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer is set to oversee Vision Quest's development, according to the report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

LATEST NEWS

Star Wars’ Original Ahsoka Actor Shuts Down Rumor About Live-Action Show
WandaVision Actor Reacts to MCU Vision Spin-off Reports
Watch: Wakanda Gets Flooded In New Action-Packed Black Panther 2 Clip
The Mandalorian Producer Hints at 1 Major Crossover In Season 4

TRENDING

DC Just Changed the Name of Its Live-Action Movie Universe
Watch: First Clip of MCU’s Ironheart Star Released by Marvel
Why Avengers: Endgame Actresses Complained Filming Their All-Female Scene
Kevin Feige Teases X-Men's MCU Reboot Following Hugh Jackman Announcement
Kevin Feige Breaks Silence on James Gunn Taking Over DC Studios