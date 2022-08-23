Watch: Disney+ Celebrates WandaVision Day With Iconic Scenes

WandaVision not only evolved the story of Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany's Vision, but it also had a memorable weekly run on Disney+ due to the numerous theories that emerged online. The hit MCU series kicked off Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate, telling a unique story about Wanda and Vision with a good chunk of the show set in an alternate sitcom reality world.

WandaVision was filled with many intriguing mysteries, leaving fans to speculate about their own theories regarding what was happening. From the potential inclusion of Mephisto to X-Men possibilities, there was no shortage of fan theories that consistently made headlines then.

Now, one of the show's most-talked-about mysteries is being commemorated in Disney+'s special new WandaVision promo.

Disney+ Highlights WandaVision Day

In celebration of WandaVision day, Disney+ released a clip from the series' first episode to commemorate the occasion.

The scene revolved around Wanda Maximoff and Vision's conversation about their "special day" on August 23.

Marvel Studios

Many fans have assumed that this has something to do with the pair's "wedding" anniversary in their own sitcom world, but this was actually the date of their dinner with Vision's boss and his wife at their house.

The other scene that was released is the ending of WandaVision Episode 1, where the MCU couple is contemplating how they are an unusual couple due to the fact that they have no anniversary and no rings. As a result, they decided to pick August 23 as their anniversary, with Wanda materializing rings for the two of them:

Marvel Studios

Jullian Hilliard, who plays Tommy Maximoff in the series, also joined the celebration, tweeting "I'm fine" with a crying emoji in response to his on-screen parents staring at the August 23 date on their calendar:

Why is August 23 an Important WandaVision Date?

August 23 is a much more important date than fans realize, and it's fitting that Disney+ is using it to celebrate WandaVision day.

The date is a significant one since that was the day when Spider-Man: No Way Home's highly-anticipated teaser trailer was released in 2021. This coincidence sent many fans into a frenzy while others were glad that their trailer prediction was right all along.

Meanwhile, Screen Rant noted that there is a deeper meaning behind this WandaVision reference. The outlet uncovered that adjusting the date to its European format revealed that it has a comic book Easter egg that is tied to Avengers #238. This comic book storyline revolves around the resurrection of Vision after he's injured by Annihilus' attack, which is eerily similar to WandaVision's premise.

While there are many interesting connections to the said date, it is important to reiterate that this is Wanda and Vision's special day. Although it came from a fabricated reality (the Hex to be specific), it's still a fitting reminder of the great experience that WandaVision gave to fans.

WandaVision is streaming on Disney+.