A potential MCU Scarlet Witch movie could be on the horizon after an update from one of Marvel Studios' top producers.

After Elizabeth Olsen led the way in her first MCU solo project, Phase 4’s streaming series WandaVision, there has been an outcry from fans to see her lead her own theatrical film.

Even when Wanda Maximoff met her end in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the pleas for a Scarlet Witch solo movie showed no signs of slowing down. Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff still reigns as one of the Multiverse Saga’s most popular characters, making her return a top priority for legions of fans.

MCU Producer Addresses Scarlet Witch Movie

Marvel

At the world premiere event for Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along, MCU writer/producer Jac Schaeffer shared where the studio stands on making a Scarlet Witch movie.

Speaking with Variety, Schaeffer was asked when the Scarlet Witch solo movie starts shooting. To that question, she replied that she was "here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie" to happen as fans crave more Wanda Maximoff:

"I mean, I’m just here hoping for a Scarlet Witch movie, right? We all want Wanda, so fingers crossed that’s a thing that happens."

Pondering if she thinks it will happen, the Marvel creative could not offer a response, explaining that she was deep into her work with Agatha and could not "quite see through the trees:"

"I don’t know! I’m in witchy Agatha-land right now, and I can’t quite see through the trees, but we’re hoping."

She admitted it was not something she could talk to the press about, saying, "Not right now!"

In recent days, fans have noticed a Production Weekly listing claiming that a Scarlet Witch movie with Elizabeth Olsen as the lead actress and Schaeffer as a writer was in development. The film is listed for a 2026 release, although it remains unclear how viable the rumor is.

Will There Be a Scarlet Witch Movie?

As of writing, outside of the aforementioned rumors, no signs are pointing to a Scarlet Witch movie being in active development under Marvel Studios. Furthermore, there has been no indication as to when Wanda will even return after her death in Doctor Strange 2.

Although Olsen has gone back and forth on her status with the MCU, the Scarlet Witch actress has openly addressed the probability of her returning to the franchise before too long. There have even been rumors of an appearance in Agatha All Along, which serves as something along the lines of a WandaVision spin-off.

Were the Scarlet Witch to get her own movie, there is little doubt that fans would be eager to see it come together. However, its potential story and release timeframe are much more of a mystery.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along are said to be part of a trilogy bookended by the upcoming Vision series, which could touch on Wanda's status as well. Depending on what happens there, fans could have an idea of where the Scarlet Witch is in terms of her place in the MCU after the events on Mount Wundagore.

After Wanda was confirmed to be dead in the promo material for Agatha All Along, questions remain in place about how she could come back to life. Nonetheless, should her solo movie become a reality, Marvel and its fans seem ready to bring back one of the franchise's most powerful characters.

All of Elizabeth Olsen's appearances as the Scarlet Witch in the MCU are available to stream on Disney+. Agatha All Along will debut with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, September 18.