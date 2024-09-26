After years of speculation regarding his debut, Mephisto was officially revealed in the MCU as a part of Agatha All Along Episode 3.

Essentially serving as the devil in the world of Marvel Comics, Mephisto has long been rumored to join the brand's on-screen franchise in some form.

This dates back to the days of Wandavision when Mephisto became a popular (bordering on memeable) name when it came to speculating on who might have been behind Wanda's spell-binding plight.

Mephisto Finally Gets His MCU Reveal

Agatha All Along

As a part of Agatha All Along Episode 3, Marvel Comics mainstay Mephisto was finally revealed to exist in the MCU.

The devilish character was mentioned in a conversation between Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale and Joe Locke's mysterious Teen, as Zamata's centuries-old witch warned the young boy about the selfish and ruthless antics Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) has unleashed to get her way in the past.

Kale told Teen to "watch your back with Agatha," revealing to both Locke's character and the audience the series' titular villainous witch "traded her own child for the Book of the Damned" (aka The Darkhold).

She continues, saying that "no one really knows what happened to him." This is when she finally namedrops The Lord of Evil for the first time in the MCU, positing, "They say he might be... an agent of Mephisto:"

"No one really knows what happened to him. They say he might be dead. Others say he might be a demon or an agent of Mephisto. But hey, that is what happens when you have Agatha Harkness as your mom, right? I doubt she would recognize her own son if he showed up at her doorstep."

The conversation ends there without any further explanation from Kale, but it opens up a whole Pandora's box of demonic possibilities for both the series and the MCU at large.

What Does the Mephisto Name Drop Mean for Agatha?

Marvel Comics

So, after (literal) years of speculating about when Mephisto would officially join the MCU, fans may finally have their answer.

Sure, the character has yet to take on any sort of corporeal form in the franchise, but his name has been mentioned, meaning he is officially on the board.

What is interesting is the context in which his name came up. This conversation between Jennifer Kale and the yet-to-be-named Teen is a personal moment between the two and almost gives the impression that Kale may be insinuating Teen himself could be this long-lost son of Agatha's.

Making Joe Locke's character either an agent of Mephisto or Mephisto himself would be an interesting angle to take for the series.

This is especially the case, given how for a long time, it has seemed Joe Locke's character in Agatha All Along was being set up to be Wanda Maximoff's son Billy.

What a way to mix up fans by having the character be assumed to be Wanda's son, only for him to turn out to be Agatha's.

There have even already been theories that the M that occasionally binds Tesn's mouth could be connected to Mephisto. Of course, all of this could simply be a coincidence. But it may also be the first sachet of seeds being set for a potential devilish turn for the character.

Whether Teen is related to Mephisto or not, it feels like Agatha is lining itself up for a proper introduction to the iconic Marvel villain.

It was previously reported that Mephisto would have a significant part in the upcoming Ironheart series. So, Agatha's potential involvement of the character could serve as some nice narrative table-setting for that future streaming story.

Agatha All Along continues with new episodes being released on Disney+ every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.