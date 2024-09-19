Why Can't Agatha Hear Joe Locke's Teen Name & Backstory? Closed Mouth Scene Explained

Every time Joe Locke's affectionately named Teen tries to reveal information about himself in Agatha All Along, something keeps him from doing so.

Agatha All Along continues the story of Kathryn Hahn's titular villain following her imprisonment at the hands of the Scarlet Witch at the end of WandaVision. For those who loved Elizabeth Olsen's former series, this new continuation also maintains the mystery vibes that made everyone talk and theorize so much.

In this case, the big mystery lies within the identity of Joe Locke's (proudly LGBTQIA+) character, something that not even Agatha knows.

Joe Locke's Teen Mouth Scene Explained

Twice, in the first two episodes, Joe Locke's Teen tries to say more about who he is, but his mouth is mysteriously closed.

The first time is in the opening episode of Agatha All Along, in the titular witch's house. When she asks him his name, intriguing, mystic-looking writing appears and covers his mouth—Agatha cannot hear what he says.

Interestingly, not even Teen seems to know this is happening.

While the writing could be a signature, it is unclear if it is meant to mean anything literally. Perhaps the 'M' stands for Mephisto––though, maybe it is best not to get hopeful given his nonexistent presence in WandaVision.

The second time is when Agatha and Teen drive around to find witches for their Coven. Agatha asks where he's from, and he happily answers.

However, this time, the effect is different. Teen is talking, but no sound is coming out. Agatha's hearing isn't gone (as confirmed by her snapping fingers and the radio), just the words coming out of Teen's mouth.

A spell has been placed on him to keep him from talking. But he has no idea who would have done that and why.

Looking at the comics, there is no precedence for this in the source material. But there is one clear reason why his mystery would be such a big deal: he's the son of Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch.

What In the Witches Road Is Up With Joe Locke's Teen?

The show has not explored Teen's backstory yet, so there are no concrete answers about who he is.

However, thanks to a subtitle gaff on Marvel Studios' part, audiences can slip past whatever enchantment has been placed on him. According to those subtitles, he is named Billy.

This is no surprise; everyone has been expecting him to be Billy Maximoff for over a year now. This means that not only is he Wanda's lost child, but he is set to become the superhero Wiccan.

In the comics, after a long and complicated situation with Mephisto (who may actually be cast in the MCU now), the lost souls of Wanda's conjured children are reborn into other children. In Billy's case, he becomes Billy Kaplan and actually grows up with a different mother and father.

Perhaps a version of that is what is happening here.

Billy could have somehow come to realize his complicated origins, and it got him into a spot to be silenced by another witch. At the very least, he has studied witchcraft plenty before running into Agatha, so this world isn't completely new to him.

One would think that Wanda put the silencing spell on him, but seeing as she is dead, it's hard to imagine how she would have pulled that off. Odds are fans will be theorizing about who could have done such a thing (and had the pertinent information) for weeks to come.

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.