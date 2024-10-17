In a shocking twist, Patti LuPone's Lilia returns to Agatha All Along in Episode 6, bringing a potentially bad omen in the form of the Tower reversed tarot card.

The latest episode of Marvel's streaming spooktacular had a tall task. Agatha Episode 6 introduced audiences to a love interest for Joe Locke's teen and recounted how the teenage character got to where audiences found him in Episode 1

But it also intertwined the series' central coven of witches, including Patti LuPone's divination specialist, into his backstory.

Why Was Lilia at William Kaplan's Bar Mitzvah?

Mavel Studios

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Agatha All Along Episode 6.

In a series of cameos from Agatha All Along's team of witches seen accompanying Joe Locke's Billy Kaplan on the Witches' Road, Episode 6 of the spell-binding series saw Patti LuPone's Lilia return, making an appearance at Billy's Bar Mitzvah.

This sequence occurred during the episode's lengthy flashback sequence, breaking down Locke's mysterious Marvel character (who audiences only recently found out is secretly the ultra-powerful Wiccan).

In it, one particular scene centers on Kaplan's Bar Mitzvah moments before the devastating car accident that saw his consciousness converge with that of Billy Maximoff (aka Wanda's magic-wielding son).

This party sees young William/Billy cross paths with Patti LuPone's witchy Marvel character.

Matvel Studios

Set before the events of the rest of the series, Lilia provides Billy with a palm reading, having been hired as a fun activity/entertainment for partygoers at Billy's coming-of-age ceremony.

Thinking it could be fun to see/hear what his future has in store for him, Billy asks Lilia for a reading, to which she (of course) obliges.

Lilia begins by telling Billy that she sees "a great journey ahead of [him]," one of "great transformation." However, she is quickly stopped when she looks at Billy's palms and sees that, in her words, his lifeline has been broken into two.

While Lilia may know the gravity of this lifeline discovery, she plays it off as nothing, telling Billy/William that it often can mean many things like "personal growth and important life changes," which would apply to the teenager; it is his Bar Mitzvah after all. She even goes as far as to say he is "becoming a man," a "new you."

This serves as one of the first indications that something severely wrong is going to happen to the young teen, symbolizing his eventual convergence with Billy Maximoff during the car accident that occurs just moments later.

The Meaning of the Tower Reversed in Agatha

Also, as part of this reading between Agatha All Along's Lilia and Billy Kaplan, Patti LuPone's ancient witch closes with a reversed reference to the Tower reversed tarot card.

After reading his palm, Lilia exclaims, as if instinctually, "The Tower reversed" but plays it off as something she has forgotten. Billy then gets up, clearly shaken by the experience, and leaves the tent - not before Lilia slips a charm into his jacket (read more about Agatha All Along's Billy Kaplan charm here).

This Tower reversed reference comes from the world of tarot readings and tarot cards. The Tower tarot card represents sudden change, upheaval, or chaos. When reversed, though, it can also mean personal transformation, a fear of change, and averting disaster.

The mention of the tower in Billy/William is likely alluding to the character's technical death, which will come moments later on his way home from his Bar Mitzvah.

However, having the card reversed could be referencing William living on from his death and eventually embracing his new life being occupied by the consciousness of Billy Maximoff.

The personal change the Tower is discussing here may not have happened yet. While it is likely referring to William's accident, fans could still see the character break through another barrier of internal growth in the last few episodes of Agatha as the character approaches the end of the Witches' Road.

Perhaps Billy Kaplan's full transformation into Wiccan (crown and all) will be a part of this journey of personal growth.

Agatha All Along continues on Disney+, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.