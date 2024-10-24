Agatha All Along's latest episode finally clued the MCU fandom into why Lilia Calderu put the sigil on Billy Maximoff weeks earlier.

While many expected Joe Locke's Agatha All Along character to become Billy Maximoff as soon as he was cast, his journey toward that role has been windy. For weeks, the character was merely called "Teen," and if that wasn't enough, he had a sigil placed on him to solidify the mystery for Agatha and viewers alike.

It took until Agatha All Along Episode 5 to establish Billy's identity. The episode showed him using his magic and wearing a crown reminiscent of the one his mother, Wanda Maximoff, wears. But even then, questions were still being asked about the middle part of his story.

Why Did Lilia Put the Sigil on Billy in Agatha All Along?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Agatha All Along.

Marvel Studios delivered the full story detailing why Patti LuPone's Lilia Calderu placed the suspicious sigil seen on Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along.

During Lilia's trial on the Witches' Road, she and the other witches were tasked with completing a set of Tarot cards to avoid dying from swords falling and impaling them. This led Billy to ask Lilia whether he is really Billy Kaplan or Billy Maximoff after Agatha All Along Episode 6 revealed Billy's full backstory.

Marvel Studios

Lilia then explains that she put the sigil on William Kaplan after seeing who he would become during a palm reading session at his bar mitzvah. She did this by placing a small block of wood in his jacket pocket, which had the same "M" insignia on it that was on his mouth when he tried to say his name previously.

Marvel Studios

She reasoned that William would need time to come to terms with his true identity and who he would become after the car crash that killed him before Billy Maximoff's soul entered his body.

Marvel Studios

What Will Happen With Billy Maximoff in Agatha All Along?

Billy's journey in Agatha All Along has been full of twists and turns, and the last two episodes should only continue that trend for the Maximoff twin. Billy is getting closer to realizing his true self while potentially learning more about where his brother, Tommy, is.

Outside of Billy, Episode 7 set a few other major plot points into place, including dubbing Agatha All Along's Rio as the MCU's take on Death after weeks of speculation. That reveal will put all eyes on Agatha thanks to her unquestionable connection with Rio, which has been evident since Episode 1.

Billy may also take the next steps in his journey after this series, as his character is a pivotal member of Marvel Comics' Young Avengers. At this point, when the Young Avengers will assemble in the MCU is more of a question of if than when.

For now, Joe Locke's character in Agatha All Along will surely continue to be a talking point.

The first seven episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming on Disney+. The season will conclude with a two-episode finale at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 30.