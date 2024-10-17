Who Is Teen In Agatha All Along? Identity & Full Backstory Revealed In Episode 6

The secret is out, and audiences now know the true identity of Joe Locke's 'Teen' character after Agatha All Along Episode 6.

One of the worst-kept secrets among MCU fandom has been the true identity of Teen in Agatha All Along. As a spin-off series to WandaVision, there's been little doubt that his mysterious character would have a direct connection to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

In the latest episode, the full back story of Teen was unveiled following his Wiccan twist reveal at the end of Episode 5, solidifying the MCU ties.

Who Is Teen in Agatha All Along?

In Agatha All Along Episode 6, the series delves into the mysterious backstory of Teen/Wiccan, unraveling his complex identity and tragic past.

The episode picks up after the dramatic reveal in Episode 5, where Wiccan was revealed, accompanied by Billie Eilish's "you should see me in a crown."

As the new episode unfolds, viewers learn that Teen was initially known as William/Billy Kaplan, a teenager who dies in a car accident near Wanda Maximoff's expanding hex. It was during this traumatic event that Billy Maximoff's soul (or consciousness) seemingly infused itself in Kaplan's body, leading to a mystical identity crisis.

Upon regaining consciousness after the car accident, where his parents narrowly survived a collision during the hex's collapse, Billy exhibited symptoms of amnesia.

His parents, portrayed by Paul Adelstein and Maria Dizzia, were rightfully scared and anxious over concerns that their son was not entirely himself. While he physically resembled Billy Kaplan, Billy later explained to his boyfriend, Eddie (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), that he lacked memories of Kaplan's life.

After meeting up with a surprise guest cameo from Ralph Bohner (Evan Peters), who Agatha Harkness had once manipulated, Billy learns more about Wanda's influence on Westview and the fates of the twins, Billy and Tommy Maximoff.

The revelation that Tommy might still be out there ignites Billy's new mission to find his brother and uncover the truth behind his own existence.

Throughout these developments, Billy grapples with supernatural hints, including the mysterious sigil given to him by Lilia Calderu (Patti LuPone) at his bar mitzvah, which seems to foretell his life's path being split.

Episode 6 brings the story full circle with a flashback to Billy's bold decision to confront Agatha in Westview, which we saw from Agatha's perspective in Episode 1.

After seeing a new perspective on Teen telling Agatha, "I'm William Kaplan" and then "I'm Billy Maximoff" when she asks him to repeat it, audiences are brought back to the end of Episode 5.

Viewers now understand the full context of Teen's true identity and his intention of finding his brother, Tommy, by completing the Witches' Road.

Agatha All Along continues on Disney+, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.