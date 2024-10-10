Wiccan’s “Powerful” Crown Explained By Agatha All Along Designer

One of the designers behind Agatha All Along teased some of the details behind Wiccan's "powerful" crown in the series.

Episode 5 of Disney+'s spooky streaming series finally pulled the curtain back on Joe Locke's mysterious MCU character. As the episode came to an end, Agatha's Teen crackled with magic, and it was revealed that Joe Locke is, in fact, playing the super-powered son of Wanda Maximoff, Wiccan.

This epic conclusion, appropriately soundtracked by Billie Eilish's "You Should See Me in a Crown," saw the character sporting a spell-binding crown akin to that of his comic book appearance.

Marvel Designer Teases Wiccan's Crown

Following the reveal of Joe Locke as Wiccan in Agatha All Along Episode 5, Marvel Studios costume designer Daniel Selon teased even more of the hero's on-screen appearance.

In a post on his personal Instagram account, Selon talked directly about designing Wiccan's crown. He noted that the headpiece is meant to be "a beautiful blue chrome ómbre" that gives off notes of "the concentric lines in Damascus steel:"

"This crown was a result of a beautiful and exciting collaboration between Prop Master Russell Bobbitt and my team. We pulled inspiration from the concentric lines in Damascus steel and also ripples on the surface of water. With a beautiful blue chrome ómbre paint treatment we finally arrived at this powerful Crown."

Because the shot in which Wiccan's crown was revealed was fairly dark, the details such as its color may have not come through.

However, it seems as though this is only just the beginning for the character's full-costumed look. Selon added that even more details about his "full identity [emerge] in the coming episodes:"

"You’ll just have to wait to see what else is revealed as his full identity emerges in the coming episodes..."

Surely, this means that with four episodes left, Wiccan and his inter-woven crown will be intrinsically involved.

Wiccan's MCU Crown Explained

This was a big moment for fans of the MCU. Since Billy Maximoff (the young boy who would become Wiccan) debuted in WandaVision, the character's super-powered persona has been hotly anticipated.

Wiccan was later teased briefly in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness via a statue in Mount Wundagore, showing Julian Hillard's younger version of Billy Kaplan in Wiccan's iconic costume.

Well, it finally happened and, according to fan reaction online, it was glorious. However, this version of Wiccan (specifically his crown) looks a little different than that of Marvel Comics.

Typically in the comics, Wiccan's crown has been a simple silver band of metal, unlike the more pointed headpiece of his in-universe mother, the Scarlet Witch.

That is when he wears a crown. There are plenty of appearances of the character where he has no headpiece at all, simply parting his whispy brown hair down the middle.

Joe Locke's take on the character sports the most crown-looking version of the costume yet. It seems to take direct inspiration from that of The Scarlet Witch.

It has the same interwoven metal as hers, with similar jagged points coming down towards his eyebrows.

What is not shown (simply because the shot cut off the top of Locke's head) is the potential of pointed horns like the ones Wanda Maximoff sports in the MCU.

Judging from the way Locke's hair is falling in Episode 5 of Agatha's final shot, it would seem as though his crown does not have these points, simply being a band of metal like the one from the comics (albeit with a little more intricate design work on splayed across it).

A detail that Locke's Wiccan seems to share with his, assumed on-screen mother, is that his magic matches the color of the crown that he wears.

As Elizabeth Olsen became the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, her crown magically appeared sporting a similar hue of red as her sparking magic powers.

Moments before his Wiccan reveal, Locke's character was seen using bright blue magic (the color of generic magic in Marvel Comics) which matches the "blue chrome ómbre paint" described by Selon on Instagram.

Wiccan's identity was just one of the major mysteries surrounding Agatha. Fans can still likely expect Agatha All Along to dive into secrets like Rio Vidal's identity as it returns with more episodes every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Disney+.