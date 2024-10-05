Agatha All Along may have hinted at the fate of Agatha Harkness' son in the latest Disney+ episode.

In Agatha All Along's premiere episode, Agatha Harkness appeared emotional as she peaked into a child's bedroom belonging to Nicholas Scratch, and fans may know why.

Agatha All Along Hints at Nicholas Scratch's Fate

First up, for important context, Nicholas Scratch is Agatha's son in Marvel Comics who is a powerful magic user and often a villain of the Fantastic Four (to whom his mother was an ally on the pages).

Marvel

During Agatha All Along's third episode, witch Jennifer Kale warned Joe Locke's Teen to be careful of Agatha as she revealed she "traded her own child for the Book of the Damned" (the Darkhold).

While it is unclear exactly who Agatha traded her son to, Mephisto may be a candidate since Kale suggested he may be an "agent" to the demon. Mephisto is reported to have an exciting future in the MCU after Agatha All Along, so his involvement starting here would make sense.

Marvel Studios

There were also intriguing clues in Episode 4 as Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal said to Agatha, regarding the anonymous Teen, "That boy is not yours."

Agatha All Along appears to hint that Agatha may have speculated Teen is actually her son Nicholas Scratch, but Rio Vidal seems to have shut down that theory.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios previously teased Scratch's MCU debut in WandaVision through her rabbit Señor Scratchy. The similar names sparked theories Agatha had transformed her son into a rabbit, but those ultimately amounted to nothing.

A WandaVision deleted scene would have revealed Señor Scratchy to be far more supernatural as it was set to transform into a demon. It is possible Agatha named the demon after her son as she dealt with the grief of trading him for the Darkhold.

While Agatha may currently be on a quest to recover her magical power on the Witches' Road, perhaps she will ultimately have a change of heart and use her one wish to bring her son back from wherever he may be.

Jennifer Kale offered several possibilities for the fate of Agatha's son, suggesting that he may be dead, a demon, or an agent of Mephisto. But more likely than not, none of these explanations will be the true answer.

Interestingly, Marvel may have teased Nicholas Scratch coming to the MCU already as, just one week after the premiere on Agatha All Along, the comic publisher's official website posted an article breaking down his history on the page.

The timing of this publication could reveal a desire to familiarize MCU fans with Scratch before he makes his live-action debut toward the end of Agatha All Along.

Currently, there has been no confirmation Scratch will appear in Agatha All Along with no actor announced for the all-important role. Of course, Joe Locke's Teen could always turn out to be Scratch in hiding after all (but that seems unlikely as Joe Locke's top-secret Agatha All Along role may have already been revealed).

Putting aside potential power to save her son after trading him to an unknown entity for the Darkhold could be an important moment of redemption for Agatha, setting her up to be a more heroic (or anti-heroic) figure in her MCU future.

The first four episodes of Agatha All Along are streaming now on Disney+ with new episodes releasing every Wednesday night.