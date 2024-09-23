Aside from Joe Locke's "Teen's" true identity, darker secrets might await in Agatha All Along, such as the fate of Harkness' son, Scratch.

When WandaVision was still streaming, many fans had theorized that Agatha's son, Nicholas Scratch, would appear in some form in the series. However, his inclusion never exceeded beyond the name of Agatha Harkness' possibly demonic pet rabbit, Señor Scratchy.

When this series was first announced, many assumed that Scratch would finally have a chance in the limelight in Agatha All Along, but it appears that the story of Agatha's son will have a more tragic turn in this spin-off series.

Agatha's Missing Son in Agatha All Along

In the two-episode premiere of Agatha All Along, audiences saw "Agnes" still trapped in an elaborate illusion as a disgruntled detective in a crime drama. Before Teen broke the enchantmen, the most intriguing part of the illusion was an empty child's room belonging to Nicholas Scratch.

Marvel Studios

As Agnes approached it, she hesitated to look inside, appearing ashamed. When she finally did, tears welled in her eyes as she looked at Scratch's untouched belongings, including an award for first place in "Best Vocals" at a children's concert choir.

It's unclear whether this was purely Agnes' fabricated crime drama backstory or if some of it holds a sliver of truth, such as Scratch being an accomplished singer at a young age. Given the integral role ballads play in witchcraft, it's possible Agatha taught her son how to use magic like her until he went missing or, more likely, died.

Regardless, considering how Agnes reacted to seeing the room, it's obvious that, deep down, Agatha still harbors guilt for whatever happened to her son, which could have been her own doing.

A Sacrifice for Darker Power?

When Sasheer Zamata's Jennifer Kale asked, sarcastically or not, if Teen was "another child sacrifice," Agatha surprisingly had no snappy retort and even looked offended at the barb. Is it possible then that Agatha did indeed sacrifice another child in the past, possibly her own?

Marvel Studios

A recent TV spot showed a glimpse of the Darkhold taking the place of a baby in a crib. Perhaps this will be a vision, dream, or flashback from Agatha, symbolizing her sacrifice and what had taken the place of her child.

Marvel Studios

The locket that Agatha found near the Jane Doe body, heavily implied to be Wanda Maximoff, held a tuff of hair, which could belong to her son and may be all that's left of him. Could it simply be a keepsake for sentimental value, a penance for what she sacrificed, or could Agatha have plans for it?

According to Teen, "The [Witches'] Road will give you the thing you want the most," but it also "promises that what's missing awaits you at its end." Despite Agatha's desire for the return of her powers, it's possible that what she truly wants and misses most is her son.

However, considering Harkness' chronic habit of backstabbing witches and the distrust the rest of her makeshift coven already has for her, if redemption is what Agatha unknowingly seeks, she has a long road to walk down The Witches' Road.

New episodes of Agatha All Along is stream every Wednesday on Disney+.