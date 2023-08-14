MCU: New Superhero Announced for WandaVision's Agatha Spin-off Show

A new superhero character was just announced for Agatha: Coven of Chaos, the series that will spin out of the events of WandaVision.

Audiences do know some tidbits about the Kathryn Hahn-fonted Marvel series, like how a handful of Westview residents will be returning alongside newcomer Joe Locke (who many believe to be playing Wanda Maximoff's son, Billy). Aubrey Plaza will also be making her MCU debut, though no details on her character are scarce.

Many believe Plaza will be part of the show's titular coven—a group that seems to have just got another of its members revealed to fans.

Sasheer Zamata Reveals Her Agatha Character

Sasheer Zamata

In a new interview with Mashable, Sasheer Zamata talked about her role in Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Zamata revealed how her superhero character will be sorceress Jennifer Kale but that the show's version of the character will be "very different from what... people expect:"

"I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could... but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect."

In the comics, Jennifer Kale is a powerful sorcerer who shared stories with Doctor Strange, Man-Thing, X-Force, the Thunderbolts, and more. Interestingly enough, the character also happens to be the cousin of both Johnny Blaze and Danny Ketch, both of whom were Ghost Riders.

Marvel

Kale is also known to practice the way of ancient Atlantean magic—which includes casting illusions, teleportation, locating, and other offensive spells. She also is known to possess the Tome of Zhered-Na, one of the most powerful magical artifacts known.

How Will Jennifer Kale Factor Into the MCU?

Marvel

Given the title of Agatha: Coven of Chaos - and how Jennifer Kale is a witch - an easy assumption would be that the character is going to be part of the titular coven. But, will she be an ally to Agatha or an enemy?

The character's, strong connection to Man-Thing is also intriguing. Could this be the first proper sign that the creature, first introduced in Werewolf by Night, will be returning to the MCU sooner rather than later?

Connection to multiple Ghost Riders is also equally as interesting. Fans have wanted to see the Spirit of Vengeance on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for quite some time, and introducing such a notable familial tie won’t go unnoticed.

Another way Kale could factor into the MCU is her character’s unique history with Atlantis—or, as Marvel Studios established in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Talokan. Perhaps the witch can offer some new details about the city and its culture, specifically in how they might relate to the magical side of the universe.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is expected to land in on Disney+ at some point in 2024.